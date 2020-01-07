Hawks Maven
Parker To Miss At Least Two Weeks With Shoulder Injury

Ben Ladner

Jabari Parker underwent a non-surgical procedure on his right shoulder Tuesday afternoon and will be re-examined in two weeks, the Hawks announced today. He will enter "a period of rehabilitation and treatment" until then, per the team press release. 

The forward has missed the last two games with a right shoulder impingement -- the same injury that has plagued Nets guard Kyrie Irving since late November -- and didn't play in any of the three games preceding Atlanta's loss in Boston. He did not participate in the Hawks' light practice on Tuesday due to his appointment to have the procedure done. 

Parker had also been dealing with a throat infection, but seems to have rid that particular bug. 

Parker has been a solid offensive addition for the Hawks in 32 games this season, averaging 15 points and six rebounds per game on above-average efficiency. He came off the bench in the last four games he played, and Parker's absence leaves the Hawks' frontcourt smaller than usual. Atlanta has resorted to playing Vince Carter or De'Andre Hunter at power forward in bench units and when John Collins moves to center, and neither pack the same scoring punch Parker does, even if they outpace him on defense. 

It's likely that this injury keeps Parker out for more than the next two weeks. Being re-evaluated is not necessarily the same as being cleared to play, and given the nature of Parker's injury, the Hawks will want to be careful not to bring him back too soon. 

In the meantime, expect more minutes for Carter and Hunter at power forward, with Collins potentially being pressed into slightly heavier duty. 

