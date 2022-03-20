New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

Skip to main content
Pelicans at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks (35-35) host the Pelicans (29-41).

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams are fighting for a higher seed in the postseason. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Pelicans Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Pelicans Listen: 100.3 FM ESPN New Orleans

Odds

Spread: ATL -4.5

Moneyline: ATL -175, NO +145

Total O/U: 231.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

