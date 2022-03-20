New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

Pelicans at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams are fighting for a higher seed in the postseason. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Pelicans Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Pelicans Listen: 100.3 FM ESPN New Orleans
Odds
Spread: ATL -4.5
Moneyline: ATL -175, NO +145
Total O/U: 231.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
