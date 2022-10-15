New Orleans Pelicans Beat Atlanta Hawks 120-111

Skip to main content
Pelicans Defeat Hawks 120-111

Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports

Pelicans Defeat Hawks 120-111

The Atlanta Hawks finish the preseason 2-2 after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Summary

The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans squeezed in one final preseason game on Friday night. As expected, multiple key players were held out of action in front of hoops fans in Birmingham, Alabama.

Before the game, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan bragged on his team for a good practice on Thursday. Additionally, he planned on giving the younger players some valuable time on the court before the preseason schedule concluded.

The starters played fewer than 20 minutes. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for an efficient 35 points, a marked improvement from Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, second-year player Jalen Johnson stole the show. The backup power forward scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Frank Kaminsky and Trent Forrest were the only other players besides Johnson to log over 23 minutes.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 19 points, giving De'Andre Hunter all he could handle on defense. Additionally, Jonas Valanciunas dominated the paint. The veteran center scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Despite a rocky first quarter, the Hawks played pretty well without Clint Capela. They now return home for the final three days of training camp before the regular season starts on Wednesday night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray - 18 PTS, 5 REB

Trae Young - 17 PTS, 7 REB

Jalen Johnson - 12 PTS, 6 REB

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram - 19 PTS, 3 REB

Jonas Valanciunas - 16 PTS, 11 REB

Naji Marshall - 13 PTS, 4 REB

Recommended For You

Bleacher Report Snubs Trae Young in Player Rankings

Jae Crowder Interested in Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Mascot Makes Bank

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against the Hawks.
News

New Orleans Pelicans Beat Atlanta Hawks 120-111

By Pat Benson
Black, white, and peach Hawks jersey.
News

Hawks Debuting New Nike City Edition Uniforms in November

By Pat Benson
Trae Young yells at a referee.
News

Bleacher Report Disrespects Trae Young in Player Rankings

By Pat Benson
De'Andre Hunter passes the ball up the court.
News

Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Game Preview

By Pat Benson
Clint Capela drives to the basket against Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.
News

Five Takeaways from Hawks Preseason Loss to Cavaliers

By Pat Benson
Trae Young drives to the basket against Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro.
News

Cavaliers Beat Hawks 105-99 in Preseason Matchup

By Pat Benson
Trae Young celebrates after a made shot.
News

Trae Young Explains What It's Like to Be in the Zone

By Pat Benson
Jae Crowder yells out to a referee.
News

Atlanta Hawks One of Jae Crowder's Preferred Landing Spots

By Pat Benson