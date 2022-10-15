New Orleans Pelicans Beat Atlanta Hawks 120-111

Summary

The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans squeezed in one final preseason game on Friday night. As expected, multiple key players were held out of action in front of hoops fans in Birmingham, Alabama.

Before the game, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan bragged on his team for a good practice on Thursday. Additionally, he planned on giving the younger players some valuable time on the court before the preseason schedule concluded.

The starters played fewer than 20 minutes. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for an efficient 35 points, a marked improvement from Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, second-year player Jalen Johnson stole the show. The backup power forward scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Frank Kaminsky and Trent Forrest were the only other players besides Johnson to log over 23 minutes.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 19 points, giving De'Andre Hunter all he could handle on defense. Additionally, Jonas Valanciunas dominated the paint. The veteran center scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Despite a rocky first quarter, the Hawks played pretty well without Clint Capela. They now return home for the final three days of training camp before the regular season starts on Wednesday night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray - 18 PTS, 5 REB

Trae Young - 17 PTS, 7 REB

Jalen Johnson - 12 PTS, 6 REB

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram - 19 PTS, 3 REB

Jonas Valanciunas - 16 PTS, 11 REB

Naji Marshall - 13 PTS, 4 REB

