Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks Preview

Preview for the game between the Atlanta Hawks (7-4) and the Philadelphia 76ers (5-6).
Preview

For most NBA teams, extended homestands are circled on their calendars months in advance. Players and coaches enjoy all the comforts of home and get a break from traveling.

However, the Hawks have this four-game homestand highlighted for a different reason. They have hosted the New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and Utah Jazz. After dropping last night's game to the Jazz, the Hawks are 2-1 during this exam week with one major test remaining.

The Philadelphia 76ers enter Atlanta well-rested but without All-Star guard James Harden (injury report below). The 76ers have underperformed this season, but opposing teams can never sleep on perennial All-NBA center Joel Embiid.

The Hawks and 76ers play contrasting styles of basketball. The 76ers are methodical on offense and excel in outside shooting. The Hawks play at a faster pace and are one of the worst outside-shooting teams in the NBA.

Injury Report

The 76ers injury report lists James Harden (foot) as out. The All-Star guard is in a walking boot and is limited to non-weight-bearing activity.

The Hawks have not released an official injury report after last night's game. However, we do know that Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) remains out.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-1.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 222

Money Line: Hawks (-118) 76ers (+100)

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their City Edition uniforms (black). The Milwaukee Bucks will wear their Association Edition uniforms (white).

Hawks forward John Collins blocks 76ers forward Georges Niang's shot.
