Short-handed 76ers Defeat Hawks 104-101

Summary

A shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad handed the Atlanta Hawks their third straight loss. Or perhaps, Atlanta snatched the defeat from the jaws of victory. Despite leading by as much as 16 points, Atlanta found a way to lose.

Hawks center Clint Capela was back after missing two games with a sinus infection. The big man did not miss a beat, tallying 10 points and 16 rebounds. Unfortunately, he was overmatched by 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Embiid scored the final 11 points for Philadelphia as they slowly took control of the game later in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia's comeback was aided by an uncharacteristically sloppy game by Atlanta. Dejoute Murray had seven turnovers, and his teammates turned the ball over an additional 12 times.

Adding to the chaotic atmosphere, Hawks coach Nate McMillan shook up his rotation once again. Trent Forrest remained ahead of Aaron Holiday due to McMillan's desire to play bigger guards. However, Justin Holiday cracked the rotation and scored 16 points off the bench.

Trae Young was passive by his standards. The prolific point guard only took 14 shot attempts, his second-lowest number of attempts this season. Young opted to throw an alley-oop to John Collins on Atlanta's penultimate possession rather than take a shot. Embiid easily deflected the pass.

Atlanta has one more stop on their two-game road trip. They face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night before hosting the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 18 PTS, 10 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 18 PTS, 3 REB

Dejounte Murray - 17 PTS, 6 REB

76ers Leaders

Joel Embiid - 30 PTS, 8 REB

Tobias Harris - 24 PTS, 10 REB

Shake Milton - 21 PTS, 7 AST