Philadelphia 76ers Shut Down Atlanta Hawks 122-94

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Philadelphia 76ers Blow Out Atlanta Hawks 122-94
    Publish date:

    Philadelphia 76ers Blow Out Atlanta Hawks 122-94

    The Hawks fall to 3-3 after after their worst game of the season.
    Author:

    © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

    "The Hawks can't seem to get on track here." Truer words from Atlanta Hawks announcer, Dominique Wilkins early in the third quarter. There has been no offensive rhythm this season. The Hawks have been winning games with defense, but it never made the connecting flight from New Orleans to Washington, D.C as the team gave up 122 points in two consecutive games. Now they leave Philadelphia with a 3-3 record.

    Everyone was hoping for a raucous rematch of last year's playoffs, but the 76ers put the game out of reach quickly. Clint Capela rebounded at a high rate, but got cooked by Joel Embiid on defense and struggled to hit close shots. The Hawks got outscored in the paint 60-36 and 34-14 on fast breaks.

    But Capela doesn't even deserve most of the blame. The problems for the Hawks were more systemic than just post play. John Collins only posted 8 points and 7 rebounds. Trae Young shot 5-16 from the field. (Young did pick up his third technical foul of the season after waving off an official in the first quarter). And Kevin Huerter's play remains a mystery. 'Red Velvet' played just 13 minutes and scored 3 points.

    Credit must go Matisse Thybulle who disrupted the Hawks offense all night long. Thybulle had 4 steals and 3 blocks to go with his 11 points off easy looks. Additionally, Tyrese Maxey is excelling in the role of starting point guard. Perhaps, when it comes to Ben Simmons, it's addition by subtraction for the 76ers.

    After the game, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan gave some insight into what's going on with the team:

    "Our offense is right now out of sync. That's leading to really no defense at all. We're turning the ball over. We're taking quick shots, which is leading to transition baskets. We really don't have a rhythm out there. What we got to continue to work on is this group (that we have healthy now) has to find chemistry together on the offensive side of the floor. We're really out of sync, and that's leading to poor defense."

    It was without a doubt the worst game the Hawks have played this season. It's not even Halloween yet, so no need to hit the panic button. But this road trip has highlighted the problems this team must solve.

    The Hawks head home now and get a day of rest before hosting the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news, highlights, and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    No image description

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    Cam Reddish - 16 PTS, 2 REB

    Trae Young - 13 PTS, 10 AST

    Clint Capela - 13 PTS, 4 REB

    76ers Stats Leaders

    Tobias Harris - 22 PTS, 11 REB

    Joel Embiid - 19 PTS, 5 REB

    Tyrese Maxey - 16 PTS, 3 AST

    Trae Young Reacts to Cam Reddish Photoshop

    Kyle Kuzma Subtweets Trae Young

    Hawks Players Compete for Best Dressed

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts as he collides with Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
    News

    Philadelphia 76ers Shut Down Atlanta Hawks 122-94

    just now
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball past Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter in game five of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. 76ers: Everything You Must Know

    8 hours ago
    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) after a guard Ben Simmons (not pictured) dunk during the first quarter in game five of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preview

    11 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is eligible for contract extension.
    News

    Kevin Huerter's Slow Start Is Statistical Outlier

    Oct 29, 2021
    Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) seemingly responded to Trae Young's post game rant on officiating.
    News

    Kyle Kuzma Subtweets Trae Young on Rules Changes

    Oct 29, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena.
    News

    Trae Young Addresses Rules Changes After Wizards Beat Hawks 122-111

    Oct 28, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a foul call during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
    Culture

    Trae Young Responds to Cam Reddish Photoshopped Tweet

    Oct 28, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is guarded by Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Wizards: Everything You Must Know

    Oct 28, 2021
    Washington Wizards center Alex Len (27) gets fouled from behind by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards Preview

    Oct 28, 2021