Suns at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Phoenix Suns. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against a hot Suns team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Suns Broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona
National Broadcast: TNT
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Suns Listen: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports
Odds
Spread: Suns -5.5
Moneyline: ATL +188, PHX -225
Total O/U: 223.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
