Suns at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

The Hawks (24-26) host the Suns (41-9).

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Phoenix Suns. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against a hot Suns team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Suns Broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

National Broadcast: TNT

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Suns Listen: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

Odds

Spread: Suns -5.5

Moneyline: ATL +188, PHX -225

Total O/U: 223.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

