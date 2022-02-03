Suns at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Phoenix Suns. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against a hot Suns team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Suns Broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

National Broadcast: TNT

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Suns Listen: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

Odds

Spread: Suns -5.5

Moneyline: ATL +188, PHX -225

Total O/U: 223.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

