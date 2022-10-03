Updated Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart Projections

After a long offseason, the Atlanta Hawks finally play basketball this week. As part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, the Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on October 6 and 8.

While the exhibition games are largely ceremonial, there is still plenty of work to be done. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan must balance giving Trae Young and Dejounte Murray time to gel as well as evaluating younger talent.

To further complicate matters, two Hawks players did not make the trip to Abu Dhabi. Plus, the front office made a trade last week. Given all that information, it is time to update our projected depth chart.

Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart

PG SG SF PF C Dejounte Murray Trae Young De'Andre Hunter John Collins Clint Capela Aaron Holiday Bogdan Bogdanovic Justin Holiday Jalen Johnson Onyeka Okongwu Vit Krejci Tyrese Martin AJ Griffin Frank Kaminsky Trent Forrest* Jarrett Culver*

Training Camp Battles

In addition to the 16 players above, the Hawks have four players on Exhibit 10 contracts (essentially training camp deals). Malik Ellison, Chris Silva, Tyson Etienne, and Armoni Brooks.

NBA teams can carry 20 players during the preseason. However, they must chisel their rosters down to no more than 15 players by the start of the regular season, plus two Two-Way contracts.

Currently, the Hawks have 14 players on full contracts, and both Two-Way roster spots are filled. After last week's trade with the Thunder, the Hawks are under the salary cap and will avoid paying the luxury tax. It is a safe bet that the players on Exhibit 10 contracts will wind up playing for the Hawks' G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

Bottom Line

The Hawks currently have 20 players on their roster and will have to cut down to no more than 15 players plus two Two-Way spots by October 18. The roster for the regular season seems clear, but the rotations will be determined in part by the team's four preseason games.

