Raptors at Hawks Gameday Information

The Hawks (28-31) host the Raptors (32-26).

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. Both teams are jockeying for playoff position. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Raptors Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Odds

Spread: ATL -3.5

Moneyline: ATL -153, TOR +130

Total O/U: 225.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

