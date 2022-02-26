Raptors at Hawks Gameday Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. Both teams are jockeying for playoff position. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Raptors Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan
Odds
Spread: ATL -3.5
Moneyline: ATL -153, TOR +130
Total O/U: 225.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years
2022-23 Hawks Nike City Edition Uniforms Leaked