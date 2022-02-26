Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. Both teams are jockeying for playoff position. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Raptors Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Odds

Spread: ATL -3.5

Moneyline: ATL -153, TOR +130

Total O/U: 225.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

2022-23 Hawks Nike City Edition Uniforms Leaked