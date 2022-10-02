Rasheed Wallace Was at Cheesecake Factory When Atlanta Hawks Traded Him

Rasheed Wallace built a reputation for being one of the toughest players in the NBA for 16 seasons. Thanks to his mix of size and finesse, the 4x NBA All-Star held his own during an era of excellent power forwards.

Wallace played for six teams during his remarkable career but is mainly remembered for his playing days with the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, and Boston Celtics. Now, at 48 years old, Wallace can laugh about his short stint with the Atlanta Hawks.

On February 9, 2004, the Trail Blazers traded Wallace and three other players to the Hawks. Wallace played just one game for the Hawks, scoring 20 points through three quarters in a losing effort to the New Jersey Nets.

Despite his stellar performance, Wallace was dealt to the Pistons as part of a three-team trade. In a recent interview on the All The Smoke podcast, Wallace laughed with cohosts Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes about his time with the Hawks.

There are definitely worse ways to find out you were traded than hanging with your teammate at the bar inside a Cheesecake Factory. Of course, the Pistons would go on to win the 2004 NBA Championship. Meanwhile, the Hawks embarked on a rebuild that lasted until the 2008-09 season.

As a fan, Wallace was a thorn in my side for many years. But there is no denying his greatness and longevity. Wallace scored 16,006 points, grabbed 7,404 rebounds, and undoubtedly deserves to be in the Basketball of Fame. Just not in a Hawks jersey.

