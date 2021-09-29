Recapping Day 2 of Hawks Preseason Practice

Yesterday, Hawks fans were experiencing nightmare flashbacks when they heard first-round pick Jalen Johnson injured his right foot. You can't blame them after the non-stop carousel of injuries that the team suffered last season.

So let's start with the good news. Coach McMillan said Johnson participated in "most" of training camp today. That sudden breeze you felt was everyone's collective breathe being exhaled in Atlanta.

While on the topic of health, McMillan told the media that De'Andre Hunter went through all of practice today. Now they are waiting to see how he feels tomorrow. Hunter's knee injuries derailed his sophomore season and have been a constant source of stress for everyone involved. However, it is the expectation of both the team and Hunter that he will be full speed by the start of the season.

The news continued to get better for the Hawks as recent addition Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot finally arrived in Atlanta. The journeyman perimeter player had been stuck in his home country of France for the past few weeks as he dealt with visa issues. Luwawu-Cabarrot will be competing against another former Philadelphia 76ers first-round draft pick, Jahlil Okafor, for the 15th and final roster spot.

In five days, the Hawks will travel to Miami for their first preseason game against the Heat. Keep it locked in to AllHawks.com as we continue to keep you updated with breaking news and analysis.

