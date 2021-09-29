Recapping Day 2 of Hawks Preseason Practice

September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
Search
Recapping Day 2 of Hawks Preseason
Publish date:

Recapping Day 2 of Hawks Preseason

After a rocky start yesterday, today is going better for the Hawks.
Author:

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

After a rocky start yesterday, today is going better for the Hawks.

Yesterday, Hawks fans were experiencing nightmare flashbacks when they heard first-round pick Jalen Johnson injured his right foot. You can't blame them after the non-stop carousel of injuries that the team suffered last season.

So let's start with the good news. Coach McMillan said Johnson participated in "most" of training camp today. That sudden breeze you felt was everyone's collective breathe being exhaled in Atlanta. 

While on the topic of health, McMillan told the media that De'Andre Hunter went through all of practice today. Now they are waiting to see how he feels tomorrow. Hunter's knee injuries derailed his sophomore season and have been a constant source of stress for everyone involved. However, it is the expectation of both the team and Hunter that he will be full speed by the start of the season.

The news continued to get better for the Hawks as recent addition Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot finally arrived in Atlanta. The journeyman perimeter player had been stuck in his home country of France for the past few weeks as he dealt with visa issues. Luwawu-Cabarrot will be competing against another former Philadelphia 76ers first-round draft pick, Jahlil Okafor, for the 15th and final roster spot.

No image description

In five days, the Hawks will travel to Miami for their first preseason game against the Heat. Keep it locked in to AllHawks.com as we continue to keep you updated with breaking news and analysis. 

Recommended For You

Kyrie Irving's Drama Benefits Hawks Future Playoff Seeding

Behind The Scenes at 2021 NBA Media Day

Five Most Compelling Storylines from Hawks Media Day

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams warms up before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals
News

Recapping Day 2 of Hawks Preseason Practice

20 seconds ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after a call during the second half against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.
News

How Kyrie Irving's Drama Benefits Hawks

2 hours ago
A general view of the Atlanta Hawks logo at midcourt before a game between the Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

First Look at Atlanta Hawks Preseason Practices

22 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan shown at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
News

Atlanta Hawks Hosting 10th Annual Coaches Clinic Presented by Adidas

Sep 28, 2021
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
News

Five Biggest Storylines From Hawks Media Day

Sep 28, 2021
Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
Culture

Behind The Scenes At Atlanta Hawks Media Day

Sep 27, 2021
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown at Hawks Media Day at held at PC&E.
Culture

Five Viral Moments from Hawks Media Day

Sep 27, 2021
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the game at FedExForum.
News

Atlanta Hawks Preseason Preview

Sep 26, 2021
Jalen Johnson (Duke) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Culture

Hawks Rookie Jalen Johnson Signs New Sneaker Deal

Sep 25, 2021