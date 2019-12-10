Report: Frustration Building Within Hawks Over Recent Loses

Tension has been building within the Hawks organization over the team’s lack of success this season and the Hawks could be active at the trade deadline to add veterans capable of improving the team, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday. According to the report, a “high-ranking team official” told Trae Young that help would be arriving soon.

Though the Hawks have won two of their last three games, they’re currently in the midst of a 2-11 stretch and recently went through a 10-game losing streak that laid bare the deficiencies and limitations of their roster. Young has carried a massive burden on his shoulders during that time, and even a 49-point effort in Indiana wasn’t enough to earn a win.

“Frustration has been mounting within the Hawks organization at times and league sources say it resulted in an emotional locker room scene involving star point guard Trae Young following a recent loss,” Charania said. “The team could look to replenish its lack of veteran presence on the roster prior to the trade deadline.”

It’s perfectly justified for Young to feel some degree of frustration over Atlanta’s 6-17 record. He is good enough to catalyze a playoff-caliber team already, and while he understands that the Hawks are taking a longer view of things, it must be difficult for Young to feel his efforts are being wasted. It’s one thing to tolerate rookies like Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter to struggle as they figure out the NBA game; it’s quite another to put up with as little production as Atlanta’s veterans have provided. A valid argument could be made that Travis Schlenk didn’t do enough to fortify the roster around Young or insure it against injury.

But given what Young and Lloyd Pierce have actually had to work with, panic over the team’s current state feels misplaced at the moment. Atlanta’s roster undoubtedly has its weaknesses, but it has been without John Collins for the last 18 games and only just got Kevin Huerter back from an injury that cost him 11 games. This team wasn’t built to sustain any major injury – let alone the prolonged absence of two crucial pieces. Atlanta has played one of the NBA’s hardest schedules that would be difficult to navigate even with its second- and third-best players. The Hawks’ own general manager admitted on the record that internal calculations pegged the team for little more than 31 wins prior to the season, and most projection models still forecast a 27 to 30 wins for this group.

Perhaps a roster move could help give the team a boost, but this is no time to panic. It would be rash and myopic for the Hawks to part with any of their young players or draft picks (not that they will) simply to improve the team’s outlook this year. In some ways, Atlanta is ahead of schedule relative to its trajectory two offseasons ago. Young has quickly developed into an All Star while Huerter is already providing capable two-way production on the wing. Growth takes time for young NBA teams, even with a dynamic point guard like Young; losing sight of the long-term vision to maximize his second NBA season and sneak into the bottom of the playoff mix would simply be short-sighted. (I do not expect Atlanta to drastically shake up its roster, but it is worth quelling some of the drama surrounding this report.)

Still, Schlenk could use the trade deadline to make minor adjustments and improvements to the rotation. While the deadline isn’t until February 6, players who signed new deals this offseason can be dealt as early as December 15, which could begin to stir the market this week. The Hawks have massive holes at center and backup point guard, and there are enough capable NBA players at those positions that Schlenk wouldn’t need to sacrifice a major asset to acquire a useful role player. Perhaps Atlanta looks into adding more shooting to its wing corps.

But if it does look to improve the roster, the front office must also decide how much of the future it’s willing to mortgage for marginal short-term improvement. A first-round pick would almost certainly be better spent on a young player with upside than a middling veteran player on an expiring contract, and any deal that involves Evan Turner, Chandler Parsons, or Allen Crabbe would also require the Hawks to give up an asset.

I would expect Atlanta to remain inactive in the trade market until it has more information on what its current team looks like with Collins playing; much like Kevin Huerter has done in the backcourt, Collins could help stabilize Atlanta’s frontcourt when he returns. Help is on the way, it just won’t come in the immediate future.