Report: Pierce Not Currently On Hot Seat After Loss to Knicks

In a season rife with bad losses, Tuesday night’s 143-120 defeat to the New York Knicks may have been the Hawks’ worst of the season. Frustration has mounted within the Hawks organization and fan base over the last two months as the team has sputtered to a 6-22 record, but Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that Lloyd Pierce’s job remains safe for the time being.

Haynes also reported that some tension has developed within the team as Atlanta has spiraled to the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

“Frustration in the locker room has been building for some time as teammates have complained to each other about selfishness, not putting in the necessary work to turn things around and players not being held accountable,” Hayes wrote. “A true vocal leader who commands the respect of his peers is missing from the roster, sources said.”

(It is worth noting here that the sources Haynes, a credible veteran reporter, spoke with may not necessarily reflect the feelings of all within the organization.)

Sources: Coach Lloyd Pierce not currently on hot seat with struggling Hawks After suffering an embarrassing 23-point loss to the lowly New York Knicks on Tuesday night and falling to dead last in the conference standings, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is not on the hot seat, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The team’s lack of vocal leadership has been a problem all season, and Pierce has admitted as much. Frustration within the locker room has been apparent since the team began its current 3-19 stretch, and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported earlier this month that Trae Young has grown frustrated with the team’s lack of success, which could foreshadow a possible trade in the near future. (Chris Kirschner of The Athletic later pushed back slightly on Charania’s characterization of an “emotional exchange” in the locker room.)

But even amid the team’s profound struggles, it’s hard to pin the Hawks’ lack of success on Pierce. Young’s explosion into stardom has accelerated their timeline, but the Hawks, who are relying heavily on two rookie wings, weren’t built to succeed this season regardless of how well Young played. When John Collins was suspended for 25 games for using banned substances and Kevin Huerter missed 11 with a shoulder injury, it erased nearly all hope of the team being good this season. There really isn’t much Pierce can do about that, and Haynes said that Collins’ absence “is one of the primary factors in the organization remaining patient with Pierce.”

Should the Hawks continue to struggle once the power forward returns on December 23, it might be fair to evaluate Pierce more scrupulously. “If the Hawks’ play and attitude continue to erode, the heat on Pierce will start to rise,” Haynes wrote.

Atlanta’s front office would be wise to keep its long-term goals in mind through this stressful and deflating period. They Hawks are, admittedly, in the midst of a rebuild. The organization didn’t hire Pierce to help them be successful in 2020; it hired him to help guide the team’s young core toward greater ambitions beyond this season. If the Hawks felt he fit their long-term vision when they hired him, 110 games would be a rather short sample off of which to change their mind.

Still, Atlanta has suffered some bad losses, even given its availability constraints, and looked lifeless in several games. No matter how much or little talent a team has, it shouldn’t be this challenged to simply play hard consistently. Pierce shouldered some responsibility after Tuesday’s game for the team’s lack of focus and energy and said he views it as his responsibility to get the Hawks to play competitively on a more regular basis.

Young would be justified in feeling that his scoring efforts are being wasted, and he isn’t the only player frustrated with losing. It isn’t uncommon for struggling teams to occasionally quarrel behind closed doors, and Atlanta’s lack of a vocal veteran presence probably doesn’t help assuage whatever disagreement may be happening within the locker room. Haynes’ report noted that “there is work that needs to be done to strengthen the connection with a few significant players.” If fissures within the locker room continue to grow to a point of irreparability, that might warrant a change of leadership.

But the Hawks are a long way from reaching that point. Losses are tough to stomach in the moment, but players, coaches, and front office all seem to have an aligned understanding that this team will take time to build and develop. Atlanta’s issues are symptoms of a full-scale rebuild, and while that may cause immediate turmoil, it shouldn’t derail the plan the organization set into motion when it first hired Pierce. Not yet, at least.