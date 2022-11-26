Houston Rockets Players Troll Trae Young on Instagram

Friday night's loss to the Houston Rockets was undoubtedly the worst game of the season for the Atlanta Hawks. Sure, there was the 30-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets, but even that game cannot compare to what transpired in the Toyota Center last night.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray scored 44 points and 39 points, respectively. Atlanta had a 16-point lead by the third quarter, and the two All-Star guards began mocking their opponents. Finally, Houston's young squad had enough of the insults, and a skirmish ensued.

As a testament to Houston's toughness and resolve, they were galvanized by the conflict. Houston outscored Atlanta 34-18 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback victory.

During his post-game media availability, Murray said, “We had control of the game. You know, starting with me and Trae, we take full accountability. I take accountability. This game was on us, you know, it was immature, and that’s really what it is."

It was an embarrassing exhibition by Atlanta. Not only did they get outclassed, but they got outplayed by the worst team in the NBA. After the game, Rockets guards Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen had some fun with Young on Instagram.

Instagram Post

Screenshot of Kevin Porter Jr.'s Instagram post. kevinporterjr

Shortly after the game, Porter shared a video from the television broadcast showing Young walking off the floor. Porter added the caption, "Twin look at lil fella @jalen," with a laughing emoji.

Green reposted the Instagram story, and Houston's fanbase rightfully seized the opportunity. This morning, several memes calling Young "lil fella" are circulating on social media.

Atlanta should be embarrassed. Not just by their actions but by how they played. Hawks coach Nate McMillan must hold his players more accountable. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.