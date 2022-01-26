Kings at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Skip to main content
Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks: Television, Stream, Odds

The Hawks (21-25) host the Kings (18-31).

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. Both teams desperately need a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Kings Broadcast: Spectrum Sports Net

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Kings Listen: 1140 AM Sports KHTK

Odds

Spread: ATL -7.5

Moneyline: ATL -350, SAC +275

Total O/U: 233.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

