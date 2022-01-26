Kings at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks: Television, Stream, Odds
The Hawks (21-25) host the Kings (18-31).
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. Both teams desperately need a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Kings Broadcast: Spectrum Sports Net
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Kings Listen: 1140 AM Sports KHTK
Odds
Spread: ATL -7.5
Moneyline: ATL -350, SAC +275
Total O/U: 233.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Hawks Getting New Sponsor Patches
Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors. Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta