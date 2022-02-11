Spurs at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Skip to main content
San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

The Hawks (26-28) host the Spurs (20-35).

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Hawks must take care of business as they make another late-season playoff push. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, February 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Spurs Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Spurs Listen: Spurs Radio WOAI 1200 AM

Odds

Spread: Hawks -7.5

Moneyline: ATL -350, SAS +275

Total O/U: 233.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

