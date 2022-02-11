Spurs at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Hawks must take care of business as they make another late-season playoff push. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Friday, February 11, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Spurs Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Spurs Listen: Spurs Radio WOAI 1200 AM
Odds
Spread: Hawks -7.5
Moneyline: ATL -350, SAS +275
Total O/U: 233.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
