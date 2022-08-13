Trae Young Plays in Star-Studded Scrimmage

All NBA fans know that August is the slowest month on the calendar. The NBA Draft, Summer League, and free agency are in the rearview mirror, and training camp does not begin until late September.

Thankfully we have summer workout video season. Heavily edited videos of players working on the game get published online, and it gives fans and media alike an opportunity to overreact.

However, not all summer workouts are the same. Last night, fans got images of a star-studded scrimmage that took place in Los Angeles, California. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young posted pictures of himself working out with Jayson Tatum, DeMar DeRozan, Victor Oladipo, and Chet Holmgren.

Everyday Young tweets the same message, "Another Day, Another Opportunity." While it is challenging for most people to find a new opportunity every day, Young certainly did that yesterday. His Instagram caption read, "Got better today!"

Unfortunately, no video has leaked from the open run, but plenty of pictures are made available by each player on their social media accounts. So it is up to fans to use their imagination on this legendary hoop session.

The pick-up games were organized by NBA Skills Coach Drew Hanlen. And at most, a couple of dozen friends and family sat courtside in the gymnasium to watch the once-in-a-lifetime event.

After the players finished their workout, they were able to relax and hang out. Tatum posted a picture to his Instagram story where he called DeRozan "one of my favorite players."

Not all summer workouts are the same. Yesterday's scrimmage does not amount to the legendary Space Jam games hosted by Michael Jordan in the summer of 1995, but it is easily the most star-studded hoop session we have seen in some time. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

