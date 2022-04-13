Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Debate Trae Young vs. LaMelo Ball

Skip to main content
Shannon Sharpe Disagrees with Skip Bayless Over Trae Young's Future

The two sports analysts disagreed on Trae Young, LaMelo Ball's future.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The two sports analysts disagreed on Trae Young, LaMelo Ball's future.

All eyes are on Atlanta tonight as the Eastern Conference's 9th and 10th seeds battle in the Play-In game. The Hawks and Hornets split their four contests this season and finished with the same record. 

What makes the game even more riveting is this storyline involving each team's point guards. As I wrote in this morning's scouting report, the basketball world will soon be treated to the first postseason matchup between Trae Young and LaMelo Ball. 

Not long ago, the hosts of Undisputed debated who would have the better career between Young and Ball. Skip Bayless took Ball despite having followed his fellow Oklahoman's career since the early days. Bayless, "This is a tough call and a close call." You can see Bayless's logic in the video tweeted below.

However, Shannon Sharpe took Young. The NFL Hall of Famer rattled off Young's historic stat line before saying, "He's asked to do everything for the Hawks." While discussing Ball, Sharpe said, "I don't think he will be able to score the ball like Trae... I believe Trae will have the slightly better career." See Sharpe's full remarks in the YouTube video below.

Tonight's game is sure to be a classic. The Hawks have already announced a sell-out with standing-room-only tickets available to the public. We will be back here later tonight for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

