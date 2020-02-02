Shorthanded Hawks Fall to Mavericks

The Hawks dropped their 37th game of the season Saturday night to the Mavericks, 123-100. Outgunned and outmanned, Atlanta never quite found the energy or shooting touch to stay in the game, and the more Dallas continued to pour on points, the more the Hawks' resolve seemed to fade.

"I thought we weren't mentally tough tonight," Lloyd Pierce said. "I thought we had a lot of mental lapses defensively in the first half, I thought we were impatient offensively in the first half, and then the physical stuff started. Cam gets knocked, Trae gets hurt, and we're already down bodies. But we just weren't mentally tough to start the game."

Atlanta entered the night with just 10 active players and lost two more in the game's first three quarters. Alex Len, De'Andre Hunter, Bruno Fernando, DeAndre' Bembry, and Jabari Parker all sat out, and when Cam Reddish took an elbow to the face in the first quarter, it became clear that Atlanta would be hard-pressed to match Dallas' energy. Trae Young's sprained ankle in the third quarter dashed for good any chance of a win.

Eight Hawks played at least 20 minutes, including Kevin Huerter, who scored 20 points and logged 40 minutes. John Collins led the team in scoring with 26 points to go with 11 rebounds. Young never found a rhythm in the 26 minutes before his injury as the Mavs threw traps and double-teams at him all night, and the Hawks couldn't cobble together enough support to overcome that.

"We wanted to just get back to how we were playing at the beginning of the game," Huerter said. "We thought that they had more energy than us really all game. We had to be better on our switches, we had to be better on the defensive end, and everything on the offensive end we thought would come, just with pace and just playing harder. We didn't really do that in the second half."

Jalen Brunson, who started in place of the injured Luka Dončić, led Dallas with 27 points, eight assists, and one turnover on 12-of-22 shooting. The Hawks had no answer for his steady, physical play, and Brunson got virtually wherever he wanted against Atlanta's incomplete defense. Dorian Finney-Smith added 22 points and seven rebounds while Maxi Kleber provided 18 points, six boards, and versatile defense.

As a team, Dallas scored 1.23 points per possession on the night -- an outstanding mark fueled by 20 made 3-pointers and 79 percent shooting at the rim. The Mavs turned the ball over just nine times and bottled up Trae Young enough to stem the flow of the Hawks' offense after Atlanta's 15-5 start.

"They were spirited," Pierce said. "They moved the basketball well. They doubled us on 3s made because they had great ball movement."

The loss is the Hawks' fifth in their last eight games, and though the team has played better, more consistent basketball lately, it can still be prone to nights like this one. Atlanta will return home on Monday for a game against the surging Boston Celtics -- another opportunity for the Hawks to prove themselves against one of the NBA's best teams.

"You learn from it," Huerter said of Saturday's game. "We got another really good opportunity against Boston coming up, and with how many games we play, that's gotta be your mentality."