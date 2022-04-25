Skip Bayless Criticizes Hawks Trading Luka Doncic

Skip to main content
Skip Bayless Says Hawks Should Have Kept Luka Doncic

Skip Bayless Says Hawks Should Have Kept Luka Doncic

More shade from Skip Bayless.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

More shade from Skip Bayless.

Another day and another chapter in the beef between sports analyst Skip Bayless and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. Although it's becoming one-sided, these two have given each other nicknames and thrown shade at one another.

Today on FS1's Undisputed, Bayless took a victory lap on Young's poor performance in Game Four of the Hawks/Heat series. The veteran television personality called Young "overrated" and ridiculed the Hawks 2018 Draft night trade that netted them Young for Luka Doncic. Watch the video in Bayless's tweet below for his full remarks.

While Young and the Hawks struggled last night, Bayless's criticism is way over the top given the season we just witnessed from Young. The All-Star point guard averaged career-highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. 

Bayless's grandiose comments will surely strike a nerve with Hawks fans as the 2018 Draft night trade is a decision they have to defend constantly. Young and the Hawks have an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong during Game Five in Miami tomorrow night. As always, we will have plenty of content for your all day tomorrow on Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

Trae Young (Oklahoma) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number five overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center.

Trae Young was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018.

Recommended For You

The De'Andre Hunter Dilemma

Skip Bayless Calls Trae Young "Worse Than Westbrook"

Charles Barkley Believes in De'Andre Hunter

Luka Doncic greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number three overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center.
News

Skip Bayless Criticizes Hawks Trading Luka Doncic

By Pat Benson47 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

De'Andre Hunter's Case for Contract Extension

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Newest Adidas Trae Young 1 is Fire

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul by referee Brent Barnaky (36) against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Four Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Game Four Loss

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Miami Heat Beat Atlanta Hawks 110-86

By Pat Benson15 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Game Four Information

By Pat BensonApr 24, 2022
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half during game three of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Four Keys to Beating Heat in Game Four

By Pat BensonApr 24, 2022
Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fights for a rebound with Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half during game three of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

Heat at Hawks Game Four Scouting Report

By Pat BensonApr 24, 2022