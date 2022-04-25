Skip Bayless Criticizes Hawks Trading Luka Doncic

Another day and another chapter in the beef between sports analyst Skip Bayless and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. Although it's becoming one-sided, these two have given each other nicknames and thrown shade at one another.

Today on FS1's Undisputed, Bayless took a victory lap on Young's poor performance in Game Four of the Hawks/Heat series. The veteran television personality called Young "overrated" and ridiculed the Hawks 2018 Draft night trade that netted them Young for Luka Doncic. Watch the video in Bayless's tweet below for his full remarks.

While Young and the Hawks struggled last night, Bayless's criticism is way over the top given the season we just witnessed from Young. The All-Star point guard averaged career-highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

Bayless's grandiose comments will surely strike a nerve with Hawks fans as the 2018 Draft night trade is a decision they have to defend constantly. Young and the Hawks have an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong during Game Five in Miami tomorrow night. As always, we will have plenty of content for your all day tomorrow on Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

Trae Young was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

