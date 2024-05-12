Social Media Reacts To The Atlanta Hawks Winning The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery
What a day for the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta had never won the NBA Draft Lottery before and only had a 3% chance of landing the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, but they defied all of the odds and won the NBA Draft Lottery today. Even in a year when the draft is down, moving up from the 10th pick to the No. 1 pick is huge, and for a team that has an important offseason ahead of them, this was huge for the Hawks.
As you might expect, the NBA world and social media were buzzing after the Hawks won the lottery.
