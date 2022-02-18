Skip to main content
Solomon Hill Weights In on NBA GOAT Debate

Solomon Hill Weights In on NBA GOAT Debate

'Solo' remains undefeated on Twitter.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

'Solo' remains undefeated on Twitter.

Technically, it's true that Solomon Hill is no longer with the Atlanta Hawks. The veteran forward was included in the trade that sent Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox and a future draft pick. Even before that, Hill was ruled out for the season after suffering a gruesome injury.

While Hill isn't with the Hawks anymore, he still roots for Trae Young and frequently comments on the team's official Twitter and Instagram accounts. Basically, Hill is our guy. He still claims us, and we still claim him. 

Today, Hill made waves online when he criticized The Athletic's list ranking the greatest 75 NBA players of all time. I have to agree with 'Solo' on this one. Check out what he tweeted in response to the list.

This is not the first time that Hill has voiced his opinions. In late November, the veteran journeyman ripped the Thanksgiving holiday. Luckily, he didn't receive much backlash from his statements. Like I've written many times before, you have to follow Hill on social media. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and most importantly, you'll learn something.

We have six more days until the Hawks next game. However, Trae Young will be competing in the 3-Point Contest and All-Star Game this week. We will keep you covered on everything as it happens. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Solomon Hill Living His Best Life

Solomon Hill Roasts Buddy Hield

Solomon Hill Loyal to Kobe Bryant

Dec 26, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
News

Solomon Hill Sounds Off on GOAT Debate

By Pat Benson
59 seconds ago
Mokan Elite Trae Young (11) reacts after a play during the second half of the Nike Peach Jam Finals against the PSA Cardinals at Riverview Park Activity Center.
News

Trae Young Did What During High School Games?

By Pat Benson
33 minutes ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shown at Hawks Media Day at held at PC&E.
Culture

Trae Young Featured in New Adam Sandler Movie

By Pat Benson
5 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.
News

NBA 2K Decreases Trae Young's Overall Rating

By Pat Benson
23 hours ago
Oct 27, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks logo t-shirts await fans in their seats prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Philips Arena.
Culture

Q&A: Hawks Fan, Graphic Design Artist 'Dracodzns'

By Pat Benson
Feb 17, 2022
Rapper Quavo celebrates with cheerleaders while holding the jersey of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (not pictured) after a victory against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
News

NBA 2K Adds Quavo to Atlanta Hawks

By Pat Benson
Feb 17, 2022
Feb 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center.
News

Top Five Plays from Hawks Win Over Magic

By Pat Benson
Feb 17, 2022
Feb 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) defends during the second half at Amway Center.
News

Hawks Beat Magic 130-109

By Pat Benson
Feb 16, 2022