Solomon Hill Sounds Off on GOAT Debate

Technically, it's true that Solomon Hill is no longer with the Atlanta Hawks. The veteran forward was included in the trade that sent Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox and a future draft pick. Even before that, Hill was ruled out for the season after suffering a gruesome injury.

While Hill isn't with the Hawks anymore, he still roots for Trae Young and frequently comments on the team's official Twitter and Instagram accounts. Basically, Hill is our guy. He still claims us, and we still claim him.

Today, Hill made waves online when he criticized The Athletic's list ranking the greatest 75 NBA players of all time. I have to agree with 'Solo' on this one. Check out what he tweeted in response to the list.

This is not the first time that Hill has voiced his opinions. In late November, the veteran journeyman ripped the Thanksgiving holiday. Luckily, he didn't receive much backlash from his statements. Like I've written many times before, you have to follow Hill on social media. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and most importantly, you'll learn something.

We have six more days until the Hawks next game. However, Trae Young will be competing in the 3-Point Contest and All-Star Game this week. We will keep you covered on everything as it happens. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Solomon Hill Living His Best Life

Solomon Hill Roasts Buddy Hield