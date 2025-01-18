Starting Lineups: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics
The Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics are getting ready to tipoff their game tonight from Boston and both teams just revealed their starting lineups.
Hawks:
G - Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Vit Krejci
F - Jalen Johnson
C - Clint Capela
Celtics:
G - Jrue Holiday
G - Derrick White
F - Jaylen Brown
F - Jayson Tatum
C - Luke Kornet
Our own Rohan Raman gave an in-depth preview of the game:
"Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 6th in the NBA in PPG, 16th in FG%, 15th in 3PA, 19th in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 22nd in turnovers, and 6th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 14th in points per 100 possessions, 19th in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 9th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 8th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 25th in field goal percentage allowed, 29th in three-point attempts allowed, and 30th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Boston takes a lot of threes without making many mistakes. The Celtics are 5th in PPG, 18th in FG%, 1st in three point attempts, 15th in 3P%, 21st in free throw attempts, 9th in rebounding, and 1st in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Boston is 3rd in points per 100 possessions, 7th in effective field goal percentage, 1st in turnover percentage, 16th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 21st in free throw rate.
If Jalen Johnson can play, he is going to be a critical matchup on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, one matchup that is very interesting is the Vit Krejci - Tatum matchup. Krejci played Tatum very well last year and it gives Atlanta an interesting look if they can find success with that again.
DeAndre Hunter returning will be massive for the Hawks' bench. He's struggled with consistency as of late, but he's been one of the best shooters and most consistent offensive options for the Hawks throughout most of the year. However, he should have some help with more consistent minutes from Wallace and Plowden. Both have made compeling cases for larger roles.
One area of this game which should be hotly contested is the rebounding battle. Atlanta has consistently been a very strong rebounding team and it's played a massive role in their victories. It'll be interesting to see if that can continue against Boston."
