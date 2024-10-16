All Hawks

Starting Lineups: Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat

Atlanta is on the road in Miami for their third preseason game of the year and the starting lineups for tonight were just announced

Dec 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Hawks are getting set to take on the Miami Heat in their third preseason game and the starting lineups for tonight were just revealed.

Atlanta is going to make a small change in their lineup tonight. Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela are still starting, but Vit Krejci is starting alongside them tonight for the first time.

There are some guys out tonight for the Hawks. Zaccharie Risacher, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, Dominick Barlow, Seth Lundy, and Cody Zeller.

While they did play the San Antonio Spurs last night, Miami is keeping their starters in for tonight's game. Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo are going to be the first five on the floor for the Heat.

Because they are playing on a back-to-back, it is not surprising to see the Hawks rest players. They still have Kobe Bufkin, Larry Nance, David Roddy, Garrison Matthews, Mouhamed Gueye, Kevon Harris, Daeqwon Plowden, and Keaton Wallace. Plowden, Wallace, Harris, and Gueye have not seen a lot of minutes so far this preseason, but that is going to change tonight.

