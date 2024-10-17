Starting Lineups: Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder are fixing to tip off for their preseason finale and the starting lineups for both teams were just announced.
The Thunder might be without Isaiah Hartenstein, but the rest of the usual starters are going to play. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lou Dort, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren are going to be the first five on the floor for the Thunder tonight.
The Hawks are going to be resting a lot of players, but there is one notable addition to the starting lineup tonight. Onyeka Okongwu has been out for the first three preseason games, but he is going to play tonight for the Hawks alongside Kobe Bufkin, Dyson Daniels, Vit Krejci, and David Roddy.
There are several notable players out tonight for the Hawks. Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, Larry Nance, Seth Lundy, and Dominick Barlow. It is going to be a thin bench tonight for the Hawks and guys like Keaton Wallace, Daeqwon Plowden and Kevon Harris are going to get plenty of minutes here tonight.