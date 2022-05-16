Top Ten Free Agents Hawks Must Avoid

Skip to main content
Ten NBA Free Agents Atlanta Hawks Must Avoid

The Hawks can't afford missteps this offseason.

After a magical postseason fun in 2021, the Atlanta Hawks became complacent at all levels, according to the team owner. They brought back the same group as the previous season and whiffed on the trade deadline. What resulted was a humiliating playoff exit at the hands of the Miami Heat.

The only way for the Hawks to return to the Eastern Conference Finals is to improve the roster. Last week, I ranked ten free agents they should target this summer. Below are ten free agents they must avoid at all costs.

10. Kyrie Irving

Age: 30

Stats: 27.4 Points, 5.8 assists per game in 29 games played this season.

Status: Player Option ($34.1 million)

Rationale: Irving has had a rough few weeks. The Nets got bounced out of the playoffs, Nike is uncertain about his future with the company, and Kendrick Lamar took a shot at the hooper on his new album. However, Irving is still getting paid. He has a player option for the final year of his contract. Should the eccentric All-Star opt for a new deal in free agency, the Hawks should steer clear of him.

9. James Harden

Age: 32 (Turning 33 in August)

Stats: 22 points, 10.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds per game in 65 games this season.

Status: Player Option ($42.7 million)

Rationale: Harden is in a very similar boat to his former teammate, Kyrie Irving. Both are on the wrong side of 30, coming off lackluster years, and have a player option for the final year of their contracts. Should Harden try his luck in free agency, it would be a mistake for the Hawks to pursue the aging superstar. 

8. Ricky Rubio

Age: 31 (Turning 32 in October)

Stats: 13.1 points, 6.6 assists in 34 games

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent (Indiana Pacers have Bird Rights)

Rationale: Rubio got off to a tremendous start this season. 'FIBA Rubio' had returned before suffering a torn ACL in December of 2021. Given Rubio's recent injury history and mileage, the Hawks should not consider him for a backup point guard role.

7. Jusuf Nurkic

Age: 27 (Turns 28 in August)

Stats: 15 points, 11.1 rebounds per game in 56 games

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent (Portland has Bird Rights)

Rationale: Nurkic still has gas left in the tank, but he's both too expensive and a bad fit with the Atlanta Hawks. My prediction is he will stay in with the Portland Trail Blazers.

6. Dennis Schroder

Age: 28 (Turns 29 in September)

Stats: 13.5 points, 3.6 assists per game in 64 games. 

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Rationale: Much like Jusuf Nurkic, Schroder has plenty of gas left in the tank. But warts on his game plus his cost should stop the Atlanta Hawks from considering a reunion with their old point guard. 

5. Tristan Thompson

Age: 31

Stats: 6 points, 5.1 rebounds per game in 57 games

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Rationale: It's never a good sign when the initial results on a google search yield several recent TMZ articles with 'Kardashian' in the headline. The drama-filled center is past his prime, and is unable to stretch the floor.

4. T.J. Warren

Age: 28 (Turns 29 in September)

Stats: Zero games in 2021-22 season

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Rationale: Everyone will always remember Warren's performance in the NBA Bubble back in 2020. Unfortunately, Warren has played four games since that time. Unfortunately, due to his injury history, Warren is too risky of a sign (even on a team-friendly deal).

3. Robin Lopez

Age: 34

Stats: 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds per game in 36 games

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Rationale: Lopez is a serviceable backup center who will find a home with an NBA team next season. It just won't be the Hawks because, unlike his twin brother, Brooke,  he is unable to stretch the floor and offers little defense.

2. Rodney Hood

Age: 29 (Turns 30 in October)

Stats: 3.1 points, 1.5 rebounds in 52 games

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Rationale: Hood's game has been on the decline since he teamed up with LeBron James in Cleveland back in 2018. Not only has his offensive production fallen off a cliff, but he's no longer the defender he once was, either. 

1. Patty Mills

Age: 33 (Turns 34 in August)

Stats: 11.4 points, 2.3 assists per game in 81 assists.

Status: Player Option for $6 million

Rationale: If Mills goes for one last nice contract in free agency, he will likely find a team willing to pay him for his services. The veteran point guard is ever-reliable and still produces at a high level. Sadly, the Hawks cannot afford that kind of luxury in the backup point guard position. 

