Winning cures everything. While the Atlanta Hawks still have a lot more winning to do if they want to make a legitimate playoff push, they are showing signs of improvement. More importantly, so is the relationship between the team's head coach and All-Star point guard.

Last night, Atlanta wrapped up its four-game west coast road trip with a comeback victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. For McMillan, it was more than just another win - it was history.

McMillan has now won 750 NBA games as a head coach, making him just the 18th person to do achieve that rare feat. As the team flew back to Atlanta, Young posted a tribute to McMillan on his Instagram story saying, "1 of 18 to reach this! This is special" with the rose emoji.

Screenshot of Trae Young's Instagram story. Trae Young

It may not seem like much, but it's improvement. In early December, a disagreement at shootaround resulted in Young skipping a game entirely with a shoulder injury. McMillan called it a "miscommunication" while Young labeled it as a private matter.

The situation worsened a few weeks later when Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story that McMillan had considered resigning in the middle of the season due to disagreements with players.

Just like the team, McMillan and Young's relationship has a long way to go. But both men have proven capable of swallowing their pride in order to save the season.