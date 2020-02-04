Three-Point Play: Celtics Use Third Quarter to Bury Hawks

The depleted Hawks dropped their second consecutive game on Monday night against the Celtics to fall to 13-38 on the season. Despite a late comeback attempt and strong showings from Trae Young, John Collins, and Kevin Huerter, Atlanta didn’t have the bodies or the stamina to hold off a balanced Boston attack. With six players injured, the Hawks were battling uphill all night and couldn’t quite get over the hump against one of the NBA’s best teams.

“I thought the guys were competitive and allowed us to just play basketball,” Lloyd Pierce said. “I thought our guys did a really good job of competing and putting themselves in a position to win while we were extremely shorthanded, which is encouraging to see.”

While the Celtics were missing Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker, they had the depth to make do without their best guards. Like Atlanta, Boston also received 20-point contributions from three players – Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Gordon Hayward. The Celtics committed 14 second-half turnovers, which helped fuel the Hawks’ late run, but Boston executed on offense when it needed to and out-rebounded the Hawks, 45-32 to claim a 123-115 win.

Here’s what stood out from Monday’s defeat.

The Celtics dominated the third quarter

The Celtics entered Monday’s game with the NBA’s second-best scoring margin in third quarters this season, and ambushed the Hawks out of halftime on Monday. Boston outscored Atlanta 35-22 in the third period, increasing its offensive efficiency from 1.18 points per possession to 1.32 in just over eight minutes of action (according to Cleaning the Glass). The Celtics shot 12-of-21 from the field and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc in the quarter while the Hawks looked aimless on offense. Atlanta’s offensive rating dipped significantly in the third period as the hot shooting that propelled them in the first half cooled and Boston forced mistakes. The Hawks slowly climbed back into the game in the fourth quarter, but, in keeping with a familiar trend, didn’t have quite enough to overcome the lead its opponent had amassed.

Though Tatum struggled in the first half, the 21-year-old was quite intentionally the focal point of the Celtics’ offense to start the third quarter, and it didn’t take him long to snap out of his funk. He walked into a pull-up 3 in transition to begin the period, which kicked off a 19-8 run that culminated in a Tatum fast-break dunk. At one point, Boston scored eight points over three straight possessions running the exact same two-man action between Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“Tatum was a handful,” Pierce said. “Their guys [Tatum, Brown, and Hayward] really got going… to really just create the separation. And once they had the separation we were basically playing catch-up from a six- to eight-point game most of the way.”

The All Star scored 15 of his 28 points in the third, and by the end of the period, a two-point Hawk lead had turned into an 11-point Boston advantage. The Celtics have too many weapons to be held quiet for long, and the third quarter offered an idea of why they own the NBA’s third-best offense. Though Boston struggled to protect its lead in the fourth, one explosive quarter gave them enough separation to survive a late scare.

Evan Turner played 21 minutes

With so many players sidelined, Lloyd Pierce took extreme measures to fill out his rotation on Monday: Evan Turner, who had not played December 28, logged 21 minutes – including the entire fourth quarter! The veteran finished with an unremarkable line of two points, two rebounds, and two assists, yet the mere fact that he filled in so prominently for Atlanta’s injured wings – and even jumped Vince Carter and Treveon Graham in the rotation – was notable on its own.

“I thought he did a good job defensively,” Pierce said. “When we made our run we were getting some stops and we were getting some deflections, which allowed defense to [turn into] offense. And he was part of that group.”

Turner didn’t know whether he would play at all going into Monday’s game, only that he’d be on the active roster for the first time since January 4; he certainly didn’t expect to play over 20 minutes. Through long spells of inactivity, Turner has remained diligent about his conditioning and skill work. He regularly plays pickup games with assistant coaches to stay ready for game action in the unlikely event the Hawks need him. Monday night, they did, and Turner was indeed ready.

“Really just trying to go with the flow,” he said of his approach to the game. “The NBA’s about adapting, so I saw I was playing the four, and I was just trying to do my best to just come in and help when I could.”

Atlanta has tacitly made clear for a while that Turner is not a part of the team’s present or future, and he has functionally not been a part of the team since falling out of the rotation. That made it all the more jarring when he not only dressed out, but played heavy minutes in a close game. The Hawks had few other options, and Turner is almost certain to return to the inactive list once Atlanta gets healthy. But for at least one night, he dusted himself off and helped his team’s cause.

“Sometimes instincts and natural ability kick in,” he said. “Just playing basketball and playing it the right way.”

Trae Young wasn’t quite himself

Atlanta’s point guard began the game on pace for another dominant outing. He scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting (including four 3-pointers) in the first quarter alone, and had 23 and five assists by halftime. But that start quickly fizzled as Young struggled mightily in the second half, scoring just 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting, with two assists and four turnovers to boot.

Atlanta made its biggest push of the fourth quarter to cut Boston’s lead to two with its star on the bench, and the game immediately began to slip away once he checked back in. That isn’t necessarily a direct reflection of Young’s play – he finished the night with an efficient 34 points – but he admittedly wasn’t as sharp as he normally is or needed to be for Atlanta to close the game strong. “I turned the ball over way too much tonight,” he said. “That’s a big part of why we lost.”

He had a season-high nine turnovers to just seven assists, and the Celtics pestered him into some uncharacteristic giveaways. “They were climbing into him all game,” Pierce said. “They’re throwing bodies at him, they’re switching all the pick-and-rolls, and then they’re getting their arms out trying to get deflections on his passes. Some of those nights we get the reward from it, and a night like tonight they got the deflections on them.”

Young didn’t quite look comfortable playing with unfamiliar lineup combinations against a smart and active defense, and Atlanta’s offense felt out-of-sync as a result. When a team relies so heavily on one player to create, an off-night from that player can have outsize ripple effects on the rest of the team, and Young’s lack of rhythm seemed to spill into the rest of the offense.

“There were a lot of times when I was jumping in the air and passing, expecting someone to be in the corner, and it just wasn’t there,” he said. “We don’t necessarily have that type of chemistry where I know somebody’s going to be in that corner, or somebody’s going to be slashing at this time.”

It’s unlikely Young ever discovers that chemistry with the limited cast of healthy players on the roster, or that the lineups with which he played on Monday will see much more time together all season. All Atlanta can do is wait for its key players to get healthy again and hope to hit the ground running. Considering the circumstances, not much more could have been expected of Young or the Hawks than what they gave on Monday night. They simply fell short to a better and healthier team.