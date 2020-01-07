Three-Point Play: Jokić Outshines Young As Hawks Fall to Nuggets

The Hawks are slowly rounding into form, but even encouraging stretches of the season have their warts. Atlanta dropped its 29 game of the season Monday night against the Nuggets, 123-115, despite playing with noticeably better effort and focus than they showed even two weeks ago. Atlanta has won two of its last four games – an encouraging percentage given the team’s overall record – and both losses came by narrow margins to quality teams. Trae Young, John Collins, and Kevin Huerter have shared the floor for just 83 minutes all season, but with all three now healthy, Lloyd Pierce has more trust and flexibility in his rotation, and the Hawks have played more competitively as a result.

“It’s nice to have all of our guys. It’s pretty much that simple,” Pierce said after Monday’s loss. “It’s not so much that it’s just the burden of those three guys, it’s just you’re not overburdening the other guys.” With other players to anchor the offense, De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish can now scale into roles more suitable for rookies. Young can play off of Huerter and Collins rather than try to pilot the offense solo, and the latter pair becomes more dynamic with a creator like Young next to it.

The Hawks are still well behind the learning curve because of the time Collins and Huerter missed earlier in the season and the team still has plenty to figure out. Atlanta ranks dead last in the NBA in net rating and owns the league’s second-worst offense. Even at full strength, this is a flawed and insufficiently stocked roster. But lately the Hawks have shown unmistakable progress.

Monday’s game could be viewed in two ways: Atlanta held its own and gave itself a chance against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but it also failed to capitalize on that opportunity with increasingly frequent breakdowns late. Game like that suggest the Hawks are trending in a positive direction, but also remind how far they still have to go. Here’s what else stood out from Game 37:

Nikola Jokić busted Atlanta’s gameplan

The Hawks made clear from the start that they intended to make Nikola Jokić beat them as a scorer rather than as a passer. There is merit to that approach; Jokić is one of the preeminent passers in NBA history and the undisputed hub of Denver’s offense. The more he gets his teammates involved, the more dynamic the Nuggets become. The Hawks made a point of allowing Jokić easy shots at the beginning of the game, daring a naturally unselfish player to assert himself more than usual:

“I’m not a great shooter, but I think I can make some shots,” Jokić said. “They have two different coverages. They can be down in the pick-and-roll or they can blitz it. In the first half they were down and I was finding spots to make shots.”

The Hawks employed a similar tactic in Denver two months ago, and held Jokić to just 20 points and seven assists. On Monday it was slightly more extreme. Jokić finished the first quarter with 18 points but no assists, and Atlanta held a two-point edge. By playing Jokić with a single defender, staying home on shooters and cutters, and laying back in passing lanes, the Hawks partially disrupted the rest of the Nuggets’ offensive flow. “They want you to send him a second player, and one of the best passers in our league becomes effective,” Pierce said. “It’s the same thing with LeBron. When you’re playing a guy like that, he wants you to send a body, he wants you to bring an extra defender over so he can punish you in the way he really wants to play.”

Eventually, however, Jokić’s power and touch in the post became too much for Atlanta to contain, and the Nuggets went to him time and again down the stretch. “I think the flow was really good for me,” he said. “It was not really a tactical game. It was really a lot of free game. I kind of like that, so I think I was just scoring a lot.”

Indeed, the big man finished with 47 points (a career-high) and five assists on 16-of-25 shooting without a turnover. He sank four of his eight 3-point tries and, perhaps most notably, attempted 16 free throws. Alex Len and John Collins had nine fouls between them as they wrestled with Jokić underneath, and while he received the benefit of the doubt on a few significant plays, Jokić masterfully coaxed his defenders into reaching and shoving down low.

(It’s worth noting that Pierce, who seldom gripes publicly about the referees, was not pleased with the officiating during or after the game. He received a technical foul after badgering the referees for most of the third quarter and said the following after the game:

“Jokić is a good player, but it’s tough when you don’t get a call. I thought our guys were banging and battling just as much as he was and we were on the other end of the whistle on all of them. It’s hard to tell our guys what to do. … That was bothersome to really just try and figure out how to guard and be physical without being on the bad end of it every single time, and it was literally every single time.”)

While Denver never quite settled into its familiar whirring, motion-heavy offensive style, they played a remarkably clean game on that end of the floor, assisting on 27 baskets and turning the ball over just four times. Atlanta’s 10 turnovers – a respectable mark – seemed especially costly by comparison. That margin, ultimately, swung the game the Nuggets’ way. Jokić merely provided the rest of the push to get them over the edge.

The Nuggets adjusted to Trae Young

The downside of being an elite scorer is that every opportunity becomes increasingly difficult as a player establishes his reputation. Prove yourself as a weapon, and you become a more prominent part of opponents’ scouting reports. Drop 40 against a team, and that opponent will do everything in its power to prevent it from happening the next time around.

When Trae Young exploded for 42 points and 11 assists against the Nuggets in November, it ensured that he’d never have another easy night against Denver. He finished with 29 points and 12 assists on Monday, and yet it felt as though he was neutralized for much of the game. That is a testament to Young’s talent an impact, but also to Denver’s defensive scheme. Young was remarkably efficient on the looks he did get, yet the fact that he only attempted 12 shots and turned the ball over seven times was an accomplishment for the Nuggets.

Denver varied its coverage of Young in the pick-and-roll, but for much of the game its bigs extended far out on the floor to trap and force the ball out of his hands. Jokić and Paul Millsap slid along the perimeter with Young’s defender, and while Young unleashed a few clever counters, the tactic was effective in reducing his shot attempts:

Young still found ways to be effective despite that constant attention. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and hit all nine of his free throws. In the third quarter he fooled his good buddy Michael Porter Jr. with a move that has become a staple of his ball-handling arsenal:

The Nuggets pressured Young well beyond the 3-point line, but the extent of his shooting range is such that he occasionally had room to fire anyway:

“The guy has unlimited range,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “When our guys are coming down in transition tonight and we think we’ve got him and he pulls up and hits a 3 and they look at the bench and they say, ‘I didn’t know he could shoot that far,’ that’s what drives you crazy. He can shoot that far.” Sure enough, Jamal Murray found himself in exactly that situation in the fourth quarter as Young drained a 35-footer in transition:

Malone immediately called timeout, and Young did not attempt a field goal until the final minute, when Denver had all but wrapped up the win. A player may score efficiently, but if he can’t get his shot off consistently, the defense wins. The Hawks received ancillary contributions from Huerter and Hunter (and, to re-emphasize, Young still had 29 points), but didn’t have quite enough punch to weather a relatively ordinary night from their star – even in an offensively-charged game. Young is the kind of player that can be effective against any scheme; slowing him is only a matter of damage mitigation. The Nuggets did just enough on Monday to get by.