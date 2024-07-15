Three Takeaways From The Hawks' Loss to the Spurs in Game 2 of NBA Summer League
The Atlanta Hawks are still winless in summer league, but may have picked up some smaller victories in terms of their player development.
Although the Hawks dropped a tight 79-76 game against the Spurs, this was a really interesting game from an evaluation perspective. Multiple players stood out against a San Antonio team that showed no quit. Even though the Spurs were missing their lottery pick Stephon Castle, who was coming off of an excellent performance versus the Blazers, they gave the Hawks everything they could handle and ultimately finished the game better. For the second straight game, execution issues in the clutch kept the Hawks from securing the victory.
There is no sugercoating it - the Hawks' offense looked dismal for most of the game. San Antonio's defense held Atlanta to 35% from the field and 24% from three-point range. The Spurs actually put up worse offensive numbers, going 34% from the field and 21% from beyond the arc. However, they pulled out the win by hitting their free throws and Atlanta's own struggles on offense. Over the last five minutes, only EJ Liddell and Keaton Wallace were able to score meaningful buckets down the stretch. Risacher had a nice put-back layup with a second on the clock, but time ran out on Atlanta.
That being said, it would be unfair to ignore the positives from this game. The Hawks' defense had an strong performance and several players had strong individual performances worth highlighting. Here are three big takeaways I had from watching the game.
EJ Liddell might be able to help the Hawks in 2024
Any discussion of takeaways from this game basically has to start with Liddell. He made a positive impact in the Wizards game, but there is only so much that can be done with 12 minutes. While he struggled on offense (1-4 from the field, 0-3 from beyond the arc), he still played good defense and finished as a +12.
Against San Antonio, he looked dominant. His 22 points came on 43% shooting from the field and an game-high 10 free throw attempts, as well as two threes. Liddell used every bit of his 6'6, 240-pound frame to bully defenders. After his recovery from an ACL injury that wiped out his rookie year, it looks like Liddell is getting back to the player that he was at Ohio State.
As a draft prospect, NYT draft expert Sam Vecenie had this to say about Liddell during the 2022 draft:
“Liddell was one of the best players in the country this season and, certainly, among the most productive across the board. He averaged 19 points, nearly eight rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. He also did it on real efficiency while shooting 49 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3. NBA scouts have similar worries with Liddell that they did last year in terms of his lateral quickness and positioning on defense. Some scouts think he could play some five because of his shot-blocking ability, à la an undersized guy like Grant Williams, but others are less convinced due to his lack of size. On top of that, despite the jump in 3-point percentage, teams are a bit worried about how much his shot is taken on a flat trajectory.”
An undersized power forward who draws fouls, blocks shots and plays with a great motor despite lacking elite physical tools also sounds a lot like former Hawks All-Star Paul Millsap. I would not expect Liddell to be the next Millsap, but this archetype of player can be valuable in the NBA. Even if he's more of a Grant Williams/Jae Crowder level player, that would still be a great outcome for a player the Hawks got as a throw-in to the Dejounte Murray trade.
For 2024, there's a chance he can be a backup two-way forward who plays for 10-15 minutes. Outside of his free throw rate, his most exciting trait is his rim protection. The Hawks could definitely use more of that beyond Clint Capela - Liddell's skillset might make him a prime candidate to stick on the roster. At the very least, he seems to have secured a spot in College Park.
Zaccharie Risacher impacts the game even when the shot is not falling
From a scoring perspective, it was not a banner game for Risacher. He only scored 11 points on 4-12 shooting from the field. However, his handle continued to stand out on plays like the one below:
There were significant questions about Risacher's handle during the pre-draft process and it is good to see that it has not hampered him thus far in Summer League. I was also encouraged by how he continued to move on offense, setting himself up for success. Even if his teammates did not find him on those looks, it is important that he continues to work as an off-ball threat and cutter. His role in 2024-25 is likely going to be predicated on working off Trae Young and Jalen Johnson. Getting that sense for positioning and finding space is only going to help his effectiveness in that role.
Regarding his poor numbers as a three-point shooter, it's important to remember that Summer League percentages don't always translate. Three-point attempts and the quality of the shots are far more important. Through two games, Risacher has tied for the team lead in three-point attempts in each of the games. He clearly has confidence in his shot and I would not be surprised if he started to convert on those attempts against the Lakers.
Jarkel Joiner makes things happen on defense
Two games, two great displays of on-ball defense courtesy of Jarkel Joiner. These two clips from the Spurs game really capture the tenacity he brings on that end of the ball.
He is an undersized guard, but he has no trouble with point guard assignments. I'm especially impressed by how he defends without fouling, which is not easy to do in Summer League. His size might hold him back from making the same defensive impact during the regular season, but he's a very fun defender to watch. As an off-ball defender, he can get caught ball-watching at times. However, he's a scrappy defender who also showed some ancillary skills as a passer and finisher.