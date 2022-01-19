Timberwolves at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Timberwolves at Hawks Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams are looking to make a playoff push in the second half of the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Timberwolves Broadcast: Bally Sports North
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Timberwolves Listen: Timberwolves Radio Network
Odds
Spread: Hawks -2
Moneyline: ATL -133, MIN +110
Total O/U: 233.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Trae Young Taking On Mental Health Awareness
Trae Young Leads the NBA in Activism, Philanthropy
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!