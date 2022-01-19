Timberwolves at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Skip to main content
Timberwolves at Hawks Game Day Information

The Hawks (18-25) host the Timberwolves (21-22).

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams are looking to make a playoff push in the second half of the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Timberwolves Broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Timberwolves Listen: Timberwolves Radio Network

Odds

Spread: Hawks -2

Moneyline: ATL -133, MIN +110

Total O/U: 233.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

