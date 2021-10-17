    • October 17, 2021
    Time Running Out For Kevin Huerter Contract Extension

    © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Time Running Out For Kevin Huerter Contract Extension

    The shooting guard might be headed to restricted free agency next summer.
    Last year, Hawks fans had to deal with the anxiety of John Collins looming restricted free agency. The front office reportedly offered the power forward a 4-year deal, $90 million extension before the 2020-21 season according to multiple sources. Collins wisely declined the offer and bet on himself. The gamble paid off as he eventually re-signed with the Hawks for 5-years, $125 million in August of 2021.

    Now it appears that Kevin Huerter might be taking a similar approach to the upcoming season. Monday, October 18, at 6:00 pm eastern time, is the deadline for eligible players from the 2018 NBA Draft Class to reach agreements with their teams. Currently, 17 players (including #1 pick Deandre Ayton) are yet to strike a deal with the team that drafted them.

    It would be a pleasant surprise for the Hawks to lock Huerter up before starting the new season. However, the chances of that happening are dwindling with each passing minute.

    Even if the two parties don't reach a deal before Monday evening, it isn't an indictment of their relationship. Throughout the entire process, both Huerter and the Hawks organization have been as transparent as possible. Huerter has expressed his desire to stay in Atlanta, and team president Travis Schlenk has reciprocated the feelings

    If a deal isn't reached by tomorrow evening, I'm not worried about 'Red Velvet' leaving Atlanta next summer. Provided the Hawks issue a qualifying offer to Huerter during the offseason, they will have the option of matching any offer sheet that he signs. 

    The real challenge for the front office will come when 2019 NBA Draft classmates De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish are eligible for contract extensions against the backdrop of a less flexible team salary cap. Stay locked in to AllHawks.com as we continue to keep you updated with breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    Four Takeaways from Hawks Four Preseason Games

    Five Realistic Goals for Cam Reddish

    Hawks Debuting New City Edition Uniforms Against Jazz

    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is eligible for contract extension.
