Ressler, Pierce Show Support For State Farm Arena Employees

While NBA players will lose a minimal portion of their already lucrative salaries during the league's coronavirus-related hiatus, others that work in and around the NBA aren't as fortunate, and the league suspending its season could have grave effects on hourly workers who count on working at games for income. On Thursday, Hawks owner Tony Ressler joined Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in announcing his intentions to continue paying employees at State Farm Arena, even as the NBA season is on hold.

"We... feel strongly it's both the right thing to do and good business," Ressler said via email on Thursday.

Hawks Owner Tony Ressler To Implement Program For Arena Employees In the wake of the NBA suspending its season indefinitely, Hawks owner Tony Ressler announced that he would implement a plan to make sure employees of State Farm Arena. "We are indeed and feel strongly it's both the right thing to and good business," Ressler said via email.

Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Friday that Ressler and the Hawks organization prepared to take care of their part- and full-time employees as soon as the COVID-19 virus became a real threat to the NBA season.

"We have a pretty clear set of priorities in this kind of remarkable time that we’re living through,” Ressler told the AJC. “Protecting our fans, protecting our employees, and protecting the reputation of our league, all of which is important, but let there be no confusion, that means taking care of all of our employees, our full-time, our part-time.”

Hawks will take care of part-time employees amid NBA hiatus, owner Tony Ressler says Long before things escalated, Hawks owner Tony Ressler voiced his intentions. If coronavirus ever brought the NBA season to a halt, the Hawks wouldn't leave their part-time employees high and dry. "Candidly, I'm extraordinarily proud to work for someone like Tony, who weeks ago said 'If we shut down, we have to take care of our part-time employees,'" Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said.

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin told Spencer that the Hawks have two pay periods coming up and that employees who were scheduled to work during that time will still be paid. "I’m extraordinarily proud to work for someone like Tony, who weeks ago said, ‘If we shut down, we have to take care of our part-time employees," Koonin said.

Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce, who has been deeply involved in local Atlanta communities since being hired in 2018, voiced his support for the organization on Friday afternoon.

"1st class organization through and through," Pierce said on Twitter. "Proud to be and remain committed to playing my part. More than just basketball. Build character through example and leadership. Thankful for our ownership group and organizational structure to provide for ALL of our HAWK family[.]"

The Mavericks and Cavaliers have also publicly announced their intentions to pay hourly arena workers, and it wouldn't be surprising to see other franchises quickly follow suit. Cavs forward Kevin Love donated $100,000 to arena staff on Thursday.

Spencer also reported that the Hawks had a team meeting on Friday morning to update players on the situation and give them a chance to ask questions about what to expect moving forward. The team won't practice in the coming days, but players are able to work out at the team facility (though Pierce said on Wednesday that the team has encouraged players to stay away for a while).

The suspension of the NBA season will last at least 30 days, during which time the league will evaluate the situation and determine next steps. In a letter to fans released via Twitter, commissioner Adam Silver said that the league plans on resuming the season "if and when it comes safe for all concerned."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the NBA Players' Association sent a memo to players outlining the Force Majeure Event clause in the CBA, which could cause players to lose 1/92.6 of their salary per missed game if the season doesn't continue. The league hasn't discussed enacting that part of the CBA, but made the players aware just in case, per Wojnarowski.

As of Friday afternoon, only Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the NBA. Players on both the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were tested on Wednesday night after Gobert's diagnosis, but it's yet unclear how many other players around the league have been officially tested. The complications of this situation are manifold, but the NBA is doing what it can to address them as effectively as possible.