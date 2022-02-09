Top Five Plays from Hawks Win Over Pacers

Skip to main content
Top Five Highlights from Pacers at Hawks

These five plays did numbers on social media.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After making a blockbuster trade yesterday morning, the Indiana Pacers roster was left depleted for the game against the Atlanta Hawks last night. Not only did the Hawks ring up 133 points, but Trae Young went off for another legendary performance. It wasn't easy, but here are the top five plays from last night.

Chris Duarte

There were not many highlights for the Pacers last night, but a defensive breakdown by the Hawks resulted in this easy dunk for Chris Duarte. The Hawks were totally confused on defense, John Collins had to grab and move Kevin Huerter to the correct spot on the floor, and that miscommunication led to an easy backdoor bucket for the Pacers.

Kevin Huerter

Okay, I was tough on Kevin Huerter in the last highlight. But check out the excellent movement with and without the ball by 'Red Velvet.' The sweet give-and-go with Clint Capela got Huerter an easy lay-up at the basket. Also, can we talk more about how much Capela has improved as a passer?

John Collins

I'm not sure what the Pacers' defense was doing here, but you cannot lose track of John Collins on the defensive end of the floor. Clint Capela slipped the pick-and-roll and made yet another nice pass, this time an alley-oop, to 'John the Baptist' for the finish.

De'Andre Hunter

Here the Pacers learned the lesson about John Collins. But unfortunately for Chris Duarte, he can't be two places at once. So, it led to an uncontested slam for De'Andre Hunter. It's hard to believe the Hawks went up by 30 points just 73 seconds into the second half.

Trae Young

Absolutely lost in the sauce. It doesn't matter who the Pacers (or any team for that matter) throw at Trae Young. The All-Star point guard is going to make you look silly. Last night, 'Ice Trae' finished an efficient 34 points and 11 assists before getting some rest in the 4th quarter.

