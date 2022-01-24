Five Best Highlights from Hawks Win Over Hornets

Make it four straight wins for the Atlanta Hawks. Each victory came against a playoff team. Clearly, the Hawks have plenty more work to do. But there is no denying they have looked much better over the past week.

Last night, the Hawks embarrassed the Charlotte Hornets 113-91. As always, it was not easy picking out the top highlights from the game. But these five plays will definitely give you a rush of adrenaline on this Monday morning.

Kevin Knox

It's great to see Kevin Knox on the floor with the Atlanta Hawks. Not only is he playing, but he is making highlights in the process. Knox was never put in a position to succeed with the New York Knicks, so I believe he will find more success in Atlanta.

De'Andre Hunter

Trae Young had his hands in the passing lanes all night. Here the floor general comes up with a timely steal and immediately makes the nice outlet pass to a streaking De'Andre Hunter. Watch Hunter cap off the fast break with the thunderous dunk.

LaMelo Ball

Oh, the humanity. If you read this site regularly, you know that I am a fanboy of Charlotte Hornets' point guard LaMelo Ball. Luckily for the Hawks, Ball had a mediocre game last night. However, he threw down a dunk and hung on the rim to add insult to injury. See it for yourself below.

Onyeka Okongwu

The Hawks' second-year center is nothing short of sensational. There might be games where he doesn't score a lot of points, but he always brings the intensity and energy on defense. Last night was no exception. Watch Okongwu swat the swarm out of the paint.

Trae Young

Another day, another 30-piece from 'Ice Trae.' The All-Star has been on a tear as of late, and it doesn't seem like there is any defender in the league who can stop him. One thing I'm excited about is that Young has hinted at the possibility of participating in the NBA 3-Point Contest during All-Star weekend this year.

