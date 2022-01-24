Five Best Highlights from Hawks Win Over Hornets

Skip to main content
Top Five Plays from Hawks at Hornets

Top Five Plays from Hawks at Hornets

These five plays went viral on Sunday night.

© Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

These five plays went viral on Sunday night.

Make it four straight wins for the Atlanta Hawks. Each victory came against a playoff team. Clearly, the Hawks have plenty more work to do. But there is no denying they have looked much better over the past week.

Last night, the Hawks embarrassed the Charlotte Hornets 113-91. As always, it was not easy picking out the top highlights from the game. But these five plays will definitely give you a rush of adrenaline on this Monday morning.

Kevin Knox

It's great to see Kevin Knox on the floor with the Atlanta Hawks. Not only is he playing, but he is making highlights in the process. Knox was never put in a position to succeed with the New York Knicks, so I believe he will find more success in Atlanta.

De'Andre Hunter

Trae Young had his hands in the passing lanes all night. Here the floor general comes up with a timely steal and immediately makes the nice outlet pass to a streaking De'Andre Hunter. Watch Hunter cap off the fast break with the thunderous dunk.

LaMelo Ball

Oh, the humanity. If you read this site regularly, you know that I am a fanboy of Charlotte Hornets' point guard LaMelo Ball. Luckily for the Hawks, Ball had a mediocre game last night. However, he threw down a dunk and hung on the rim to add insult to injury. See it for yourself below.

Onyeka Okongwu

The Hawks' second-year center is nothing short of sensational. There might be games where he doesn't score a lot of points, but he always brings the intensity and energy on defense. Last night was no exception. Watch Okongwu swat the swarm out of the paint.

Trae Young

Another day, another 30-piece from 'Ice Trae.' The All-Star has been on a tear as of late, and it doesn't seem like there is any defender in the league who can stop him. One thing I'm excited about is that Young has hinted at the possibility of participating in the NBA 3-Point Contest during All-Star weekend this year. 

Photos from Hawks Win in Charlotte

You must see these amazing shots.
USATSI_17554289
4
Gallery
4 Images

Recommended For You

Trae Young Jersey Sales Near Top of NBA

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward center Mason Plumlee (24) is defunded by Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okungwu (17) during the first half at The Spectrum Center.
News

Five Best Highlights from Hawks Win Over Hornets

just now
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.
News

Trae Young Scores 30 Points in Hawks Win Over Hornets

10 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Hornets: Watch, Listen, Odds

22 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Hornets Preview: Trae Young vs. LaMelo Ball

22 hours ago
Nov 5, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artists Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform during the World Series championship rally at Truist Park.
Culture

Sleepy Brown Interview: Hawks Basketball & Big Sleepover

Jan 22, 2022
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) reacts with guard Trae Young (11) after making a three point shot against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Five Best Plays from Hawks Win Over Heat

Jan 22, 2022
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) fight for the ball on the court during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Ices Heat. Hawks Win Third Straight Game.

Jan 21, 2022
Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) signs the jersey of a young fan after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
News

Trae Young Jersey Sales Reaching New Heights

Jan 21, 2022