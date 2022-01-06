Five Best Highlights from Hawks Win Against Kings

Skip to main content
Top Five Plays from Hawks at Kings

These five plays went viral Wednesday night.

© Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Last night while most of the country was asleep, the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings had a shootout. I can't blame you if you gave up on the game after learning that Trae Young was out for the night. But you missed some incredible highlights. Below are our five favorite plays from the game in Sac-Town.

Cam Reddish

Last night, Cam Reddish played a huge role in the Hawks victory. Not only did he assume the role of starter, but he scored 18 points in the process. Check out this Tracy McGrady-esq fadeaway from the third-year player.

Tyrese Halliburton

It pains me to include highlights from the opposing teams. But sophomore-sensation Ty Halliburton looked unguardable on the play below. I'm not sure what the Hawks defense was doing here because Halliburton made them look silly.

Delon Wright

With Trae Young out last night, the Hawks looked to Delon Wright to lead the team at the one-guard position. The veteran did not disappoint, scoring 15 points and dropping 4 assists. However, my favorite part of his game was the slick move on the baseline.

Kevin Huerter

Go off, 'Red Velvet'! Huerter absolutely cooked the Kings once he came off the bench last night. The shooting guard scored 25 points and grabbed 11 boards. You have to watch this tough finish from the smooth player.

Clint Capela

Get that (you know what I want to say) out of here! Not only is Clint Capela one of the best rebounders in the league, but he can protect the rim too. Check out the 'Swiss Bank' keeping the paint on lock.

