Five Best Plays from Hawks at Mavericks

If you were hoping for an epic battle between Trae Young and Luka Doncic in last night's game between the Hawks and Mavericks, you were sadly disappointed. Young had a cold shooting night, and Doncic got in foul trouble. Luckily for hoops fans, there was no shortage of highlight plays. Check out the five best plays from the Mavericks 103-94 win over the Hawks.

Luka Doncic

Sure, Doncic missed most of the second half due to foul trouble. But when he was on the court, he poked and prodded the Hawks defense to get to his favorite spots on the floor. Thanks to his nifty moves, Doncic finished with a triple-double.

Reggie Bullock

We have to mention veteran shooting guard Reggie Bullock. The sharpshooter lit the Hawks up for 22 points tonight and was the difference-maker in the game. Although I'm tight that the Hawks lost, it's great to see Bullock thriving in Dallas after bouncing around to five different teams in his nine-year career.

John Collins

Death, taxes, and Trae Young tossing alley-oops to John Collins. Even though 'Ice Trae' didn't have his best game, his partner-in-crime 'John the Baptist' went off for 22 points and 18 rebounds. Check out this nasty jam from Collins, courtesy of Young.

Trae Young

As everyone knows, Trae Young didn't have his best game last night. The All-Star shot 6-19 (0-6 3PT) and finished with 17 points. Oh well, off nights happen during the course of an 82-game season. It still doesn't mean there is a defender in the league who can stay in front of the 23-year-old point guard.

Jalen Brunson

Not only did Reggie Bullock score 22 points, but so did Jalen Brunson. This young player's stock has never been higher. He's set to get a big payday this offseason. It's one of the many reasons why teams (including the Hawks) have looked into trading for him. Watch Brunson work in the video below.

