Top Five Highlights from Nuggets Win in Atlanta

    December 18, 2021
    Top Five Plays from Hawks vs. Nuggets
    Both teams exploded on offense.
    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    It was clear that the Denver Nuggets were on a mission last night. They put up a season-high 133 points in the decisive road win. Three of their players scored 20+ points. Straight up, they embarrassed the Atlanta Hawks defense. Luckily for fans, there was no shortage of highlights. Here are the top five plays from Friday night.

    Nikola Jokic

    That's it. Jokic is the highlight. As the Nuggets continue to deal with injuries to key players, they are relying on the 2021 NBA MVP more than ever. Last night, Jokic put up another stat line that most players only dream about.

    Facundo Campazzo Nutmeg

    Ah, he got us. I'm so spoiled by Trae Young's nutmegs, I forgot other players can do it too. Campazzo made the Hawks look silly with this wicked pass. In the words of Mark Jackson, "Hand down, man down!"

    Facundo Campazzo Alley-Oop to Aaron Gordon

    Not again. This calls for another Mark Jackson catchprase, "Mama, there goes that man!" Seriously, now I have to get a Campazzo jersey. I'm sick. The Nuggets guard is so much fun to watch. Not to mention, Aaron Gordon can still dunk with the best of them.

    Trae Young Deep Three

    Young is too competitive to let his team get cooked. Thanks to his offensive explosion, the Hawks weren't totally blown out last night. Plus, he gave us this play. Is there any lingering doubt that Young will be a 2022 NBA All-Star Game starter?

    Clint Capela Block

    In the words of Hawks legend, Dikembe Mutombo, "No, no, no." Capela continues to play at a high level. He's one of the league's best rebounders and he can protect the rim as well. Check out this disrespectful swat.

    Facundo Campazzo No-Look Pass

    Not again! All cards on the table, I didn't know who Campazzo was until last night. But apparently, his nickname is 'The Magician'? That's so tough. The EuroLeague legend came to the NBA late in his career, and he's not disappointing. I love this player.

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots past Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
