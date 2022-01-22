Five Best Plays from Hawks Win Over Heat

Skip to main content
Top Five Plays from Heat vs. Hawks

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

These five plays went viral on Friday night.

What a night in Atlanta. The Hawks defeated the Heat 110-108 to win their third consecutive game. The game could have easily gone the other way had Jimmy Butler made one of two good looks at the basket near the end of regulation. Oh well, Atlanta will take it. It wasn't easy, but here are the five best plays from the thrilling game.

Max Strus

The game started off ominous when Heat forward Max Strus came out red hot. This isn't the first time the Hawks have been burned by the sharpshooter. Luckily, they were able to hold him to 15 points, but not before he made this slick move.

Trae Young Stepback

Honestly, I don't know how you guard Hawks point guard Trae Young. Not only is it impossible to stay in front of him, but he will likely make you look silly in the process. Oh well, another day, another opportunity as 'Ice Trae' likes to tell us so often.

Trae Young, Bam Adebayo 

Like the Dwyane Wade gif, "I love it." Not only can players not guard Trae Young, but they are going to lose arguments as well. If you make the soft-spoken guard upset, he's going to cook you and your teammates. Plain and simple. Watch how this situation unfolded.

John Collins Fans

Nah, this is too cute. John Collins is a man of the people - regardless of age. If we are keeping it a buck, I have wanted to run out on the court like this little fan before. This team, especially Collins, is so good for Atlanta.

Trae Young Shoes

Hawks fans had a great night, to be honest. Trae Young kept his tradition of gifting his game-worn shoes to fans alive following the thrilling win. The marketing for the Adidas Trae Young 1, both planned and spontaneous, has been outstanding. Make sure you buy your pair while you still can.

Photos from State Farm Arena

Check out these amazing shots from Friday night.
USATSI_17542603
4
Gallery
4 Images

Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) reacts with guard Trae Young (11) after making a three point shot against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena.
