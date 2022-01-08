Skip to main content
Top Five Plays from Lakers Win Over Hawks

The Hawks got embarrassed by the Lakers.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

What a week for the Atlanta Hawks. Sure, they picked up a nice win in Sacramento against the Kings and got some players back from the Health & Safety Protocols. But general manager Travis Schlenk ripped them on the radio. Then LeBron James and the Lakers ripped them on the court. In the words of 'King James' "sheesh!"

It wasn't easy picking out the five best plays from Friday night's game in Los Angeles. However, these clips stood out above the rest in the nationally-televised game. Check them out and tell me where I missed.

Russell Westbrook Assist LeBron James

As a basketball fan, I'm glad Westbrook stopped shooting last night. But as Hawks homer, it would have been cool if he took all the Lakers' shots. Clearly, the game turned when Westbrook stopped assaulting the backboard and began facilitating on the fast break like the play below.

Trae Young Alley-Oop John Collins

I made some people mad this week when I tweeted a video drawing minor comparisons between Lonzo Ball and Trae Young. However, there is no denying the fact that this lob pass had shades of the oldest Ball brother. I want to see more lobs, outlet passes, and pushing the pace from 'Ice Trae.'

Trae Young Shot Over LeBron James

In case you missed it, yesterday I wrote an article that documented every time Trae Young sauced up LeBron James. It looks like we have yet another new entry for that compendium of crossovers. Check out the nice moves followed by the step-back three-pointer below.

Russell Westbrook Alley-Oop LeBron James

This is when the Lakers are at their best. Their offense is too creeky and cranky when they play a slow, half-court-style offense. Keep it pushing and use the science-defying athleticism of Russell Westbrook and LeBron James to make opponents pay.

John Collins Dunk

Like the Dwyane Wade gif "I love it." John Collins can really finish with some authority. It's one of the million reasons why the NBA must have him in the 2022 Slam Dunk Contest. But I digress. Let's enjoy this beautiful jam by 'John the Baptist.'

Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks for a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
