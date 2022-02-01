Top Five Highlights from Hawks Loss to Raptors

Unfortunately, the Atlanta Hawks seven-game win streak is over. As I wrote last night in the recap, it's tough for this squad to win games without Trae Young. But hats off to the Toronto Raptors for shooting the lights out all game. Check out the five best plays from last night in Atlanta.

Clint Capela

Not only do people forget that Clint Capela is third in the league for rebounds (12.3) per game, but he is also 15th in blocks (1.4) per game. While he still relies on Trae Young for most of his offense, we cannot discount how much he battles in the paint.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Ever since returning from the knee injury that cost him five games, Bogdan Bogdanovic has been in his bag. The Hawks new sixth man has averaged 16.3 points over the last four games. As long as 'Bogi' continues playing at this level, then he must be kept out of all trade talks.

Kevin Huerter

Whether you call him 'Red Velvet' or 'K'Von,' you know Kevin Huerter is heating up when the nicknames start trending on Twitter. The Hawks shooting guard was perfect last night in the first half. If not for Huerter's outstanding shooting, this game would not have gone down to the final possessions.

OG Anunoby

Raptors forward and scarves-enthusiast OG Anunoby was relatively quiet last night. I say relatively because he's always kind of reserved and soft-spoken. It's tough to break free when De'Andre Hunter is picking you up as soon as you cross half court. However, Anunoby was able to get loose and knock down the game-clinching three.

Gary Trent, Jr.

While his teammate may have called game, the Raptors would not have won last night if Gary Trent Jr. did not have an out-of-body experience. Trent went off for 31 points, including nine three-pointers. Have yourself a game, Trent!

