Best Plays from Hawks Win Against Pacers

Last night I wrote that Wednesday wasn't shaping up well for the Hawks. No Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, or even their head coach Nate McMillan. Despite operating with a skeleton crew, the Hawks stole a game from the Pacers in Indiana.

We have a tendency to dwell too much on the losses during an 82-game season, so let's use this opportunity to celebrate a big victory from the Hawks. Here are the top five highlights from their 114-111 win against the Pacers.

5. John Collins Block Party

Okay, this isn't fair because it's technically multiple plays. But Collins was everywhere last night on offense and defense. He and Clint Capela had their work cut out for them against Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. Luckily for Coach Jent, the dynamic duo took their A-game on the road.

4. Trae to John Alley-Oop

While we're discussing Collins' monster performance, we have to bring up this sweet alley-oop to punctuate the first half. Now is another good time to mention that Collins needs to be in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest this year.

3. Lou Williams Buzzerbeater

With so many players out, the Hawks needed their bench to step up. Enter perennial NBA Sixth Man of the Year, and 'Underground GOAT', Lou Williams. The wily veteran knows how to get buckets.

2. Trae Young 3+1

Last night was another reminder that Young is the best point guard in the Eastern Conference. You can't stop him, you can only hope to contain him. Check out this clutch four-point play.

1. Trae Young Mixtape Tour

Poor Kelan Martin. The up-and-coming player never stood a chance of staying in front of Young. It's alright because even the best defenders in the league have no answers on how to stop Young.

Last night was a huge victory. Both McMillan and Young made history in their own ways. Now the Hawks have to use this off-day to prepare for a big rematch against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Atlanta.

