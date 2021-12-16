Five Best Plays from Hawks Win Against Magic

It was clear that the Atlanta Hawks were on a mission last night. The Orlando Magic are rebuilding and were tasked with facing an angry Hawks team. The Southeast Division game had some wild plays, so picking the five best highlights was not easy. But after careful thought and deliberation, this is what the fans seemed to enjoy the most. Let us know what you think!

Hawks Defense

Last night was just the third time this season that the Hawks held their opponent to less than 100 points. If they want to make another deep playoff run, their defensive effort must improve. Hopefully, last night was the beginning of something special.

Cam Reddish

It isn't easy to narrow it down to a single play from the third-year forward. Cam Reddish has made significant improvement this season, and the game against the Magic was no exception. Check out his angry drive to the basket.

Clint Capela Alley-Oop

Not only can Trae Young score at will, but he's phenomenal at setting his teammates up to feast against opposing defenses. While last night wasn't Clint Capela's most prolific scoring night, he did have this nice slam.

John Collins Dunk

While we're on the subject of Trae Young setting up his teammates, let's revisit his cross-court pass to a streaking John Collins. Not many players in the league finish at the rim with more authority than 'John the Baptist.' Can we please get this man to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game?

Clint Capela to John Collins

Another one. This time it was the frontcourt players hooking up for a fantastic finish at the rim. Big shoutout to Clint Capela for using court vision to find John Collins doing his best Calvin Ridley impersonation.

