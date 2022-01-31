Raptors at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. Both teams desperately need a win if they are to improve their post-season chances. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Monday, January 31, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Raptors Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Raptors Listen: 710 AM ESPNLA
Odds
Spread: ATL -2.5
Moneyline: ATL -133, TOR +133
Total O/U: 219
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Survey: Hawks Fans Highly Attractive
Hawks Asking Price for John Collins Revealed