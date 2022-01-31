Raptors at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. Both teams desperately need a win if they are to improve their post-season chances. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Monday, January 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Raptors Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Raptors Listen: 710 AM ESPNLA

Odds

Spread: ATL -2.5

Moneyline: ATL -133, TOR +133

Total O/U: 219

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

