Raptors at Hawks Preview: 50th Game of Season

I'll be honest with you. I'm typing this preview less than an hour after the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for their seventh straight victory. In the words of Hawks coach Nate McMillan, I'm 'emotionally drunk.'

But it doesn't matter how emotionally inebriated I am; I can assure you the Hawks are back. Since they got healthy (MLK Day), they haven't lost. They are winning games they used to lose, and they are having so much fun in the process.

Over the last two weeks, the Hawks have the second-best offensive rating, fifth-best defensive rating, and number one net rating in the NBA. When they are healthy and having fun, they are challenging to beat. Since Onyeka Okongwu and Bogdan Bogdanovic returned from their respective injuries, they have solidified the second unit as one of the most dangerous benches in the league.

Oh, and Trae Young is playing at an MVP level. The fiesty floor general averages 27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game. No other player is top-five in both categories, and no other player in the league is more valuable.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are coming off a triple-overtime victory in Miami on Saturday night. After a year of soul-searching in Tampa (remember how weird that was last season?), the Raptors now know now their team leader is Fred VanVleet. 'FVV' averages 21.7 points and 7 assists per game.

The Raptors play at one of the slowest paces in the league, and only four teams turn the ball over less. They are one piece away from being making noise in the playoffs. But tonight, they are focused on not losing ground to the red-hot Hawks.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Goran Dragic (personal), Khem Birch (nose) [no, that's not a Kenny Powers joke, he actually had surgery], and David Johnson (Health & Safety Protocols).

The Hawks finished playing the Lakers less than 24 hours ago, so we are still awaiting an official injury report. However, in the past three games, they have enjoyed full health. Let's hope that good luck continues tonight before they get the next two days off.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 2.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 219. Of course, the Raptors are well-rested, and the Hawks are due to come back down to earth at some point. But I'm sticking with the hot hand for as long as the Hawks keep playing at this level.

As always, I'll be live-tweeting the game and back with the post-game wrap-up later tonight. Thank you for your support of Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

