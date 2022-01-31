Raptors at Hawks Preview: 50th Game of Season

Skip to main content
Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks Preview

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Hawks (24-25) host the Raptors (24-23).

© Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks (24-25) host the Raptors (24-23).

Preview

I'll be honest with you. I'm typing this preview less than an hour after the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for their seventh straight victory. In the words of Hawks coach Nate McMillan, I'm 'emotionally drunk.' 

But it doesn't matter how emotionally inebriated I am; I can assure you the Hawks are back. Since they got healthy (MLK Day), they haven't lost. They are winning games they used to lose, and they are having so much fun in the process.

Over the last two weeks, the Hawks have the second-best offensive rating, fifth-best defensive rating, and number one net rating in the NBA. When they are healthy and having fun, they are challenging to beat. Since Onyeka Okongwu and Bogdan Bogdanovic returned from their respective injuries, they have solidified the second unit as one of the most dangerous benches in the league.

Oh, and Trae Young is playing at an MVP level. The fiesty floor general averages 27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game. No other player is top-five in both categories, and no other player in the league is more valuable. 

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are coming off a triple-overtime victory in Miami on Saturday night. After a year of soul-searching in Tampa (remember how weird that was last season?), the Raptors now know now their team leader is Fred VanVleet. 'FVV' averages 21.7 points and 7 assists per game.

The Raptors play at one of the slowest paces in the league, and only four teams turn the ball over less. They are one piece away from being making noise in the playoffs. But tonight, they are focused on not losing ground to the red-hot Hawks.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Goran Dragic (personal), Khem Birch (nose) [no, that's not a Kenny Powers joke, he actually had surgery], and David Johnson (Health & Safety Protocols).

The Hawks finished playing the Lakers less than 24 hours ago, so we are still awaiting an official injury report. However, in the past three games, they have enjoyed full health. Let's hope that good luck continues tonight before they get the next two days off.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 2.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 219. Of course, the Raptors are well-rested, and the Hawks are due to come back down to earth at some point. But I'm sticking with the hot hand for as long as the Hawks keep playing at this level.

As always, I'll be live-tweeting the game and back with the post-game wrap-up later tonight. Thank you for your support of Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

Photos from Lakers at Hawks

Check out these shots from State Farm Arena!
USATSI_17589080
5
Gallery
5 Images

Recommended For You

Trae Young's Villain Origin Story

Survey: Hawks Fans Highly Attractive

Hawks Asking Price for John Collins Revealed

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) reach for a loose ball during the fourth quarter at Amalie Arena.
News

Raptors at Hawks Preview: 50th Game of Season

18 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a three point shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Beat Lakers for Seventh Straight Win

16 hours ago
Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks for a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Television, Stream, Odds for Lakers at Hawks

23 hours ago
Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Lakers at Hawks Preview: Matinee Against LA

Jan 30, 2022
Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Six Straight Wins. Hawks Beat Celtics 108-92

Jan 28, 2022
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks fans cheer as they hold an image of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Survey: Atlanta Hawks Fans Highly Attractive

Jan 28, 2022
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) passes the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) defends during the second half at TD Garden.
News

Celtics at Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Jan 28, 2022
Nov 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Celtics at Hawks Preview: Hawks Quest for 6th Straight Win

Jan 28, 2022