Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Trae Young Announces Engagement to Shelby Miller
    Publish date:

    Trae Young Announces Engagement to Shelby Miller

    Author:

    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Trae Young Engaged

    If you see a lot of people weeping today, it's because Trae Young is officially off the market. The Atlanta Hawks point guard announced his engagement on Instagram early Friday morning. All jokes aside, everyone was super excited for Young. People from all over the world were using social media to send their congratulations to the 23-year-old.

    Who is Trae Young's Fiancee?

    Like Quavo told Taylor Rooks in an interview, 'Ice Trae' stays pretty chill. Other than attending Lou Williams' birthday party, he seems like a low-key public figure. However, he's always been proud of his girlfriend, now-fiancee.

    For those who don't know, the lucky lady is Shelby Miller. The two sweethearts met at Oklahoma University in 2017 and have been together ever since. Young played on the OU basketball team, while Miller was a cheerleader. 

    Young and Miller have two french bulldogs named Normi and Lanta (get it, Norman and Atlanta). While Sports Illustrated still awaits comments from the two dogs on their owner's upcoming nuptials, we can only assume they are as excited as the rest of us.

    Recommended For You

    Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

    Trae Young Dunks on Reporter

    Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young Announces Engagement to Shelby Miller on Instagram

    12 seconds ago
    Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) grabs a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Nuggets: Everything You Must Know

    39 minutes ago
    Denver Nuggets led by Nikola Jokic (15) play the Atlanta Hawks on December 17, 2021.
    News

    Hawks vs. Nuggets Preview: Can the Hawks Stop Jokic?

    43 minutes ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter celebrates the new Good Neighbor Club at Coan Park.
    News

    Hawks, State Farm, City Open Good Neighbor Club with Multi-Sensory Inclusion Room

    13 hours ago
    Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounds per game from November 16 to December 16, 2021.
    News

    Clint Capela Leads NBA in Rebounds Over Last Month

    22 hours ago
    Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at Amway Center.
    News

    Five Best Plays from Hawks Win Against Magic

    Dec 16, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) celebrates as he makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Dispel Orlando Magic 111-99

    Dec 15, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

    Dec 15, 2021