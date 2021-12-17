Trae Young Announces Engagement to Shelby Miller on Instagram

Trae Young Engaged

If you see a lot of people weeping today, it's because Trae Young is officially off the market. The Atlanta Hawks point guard announced his engagement on Instagram early Friday morning. All jokes aside, everyone was super excited for Young. People from all over the world were using social media to send their congratulations to the 23-year-old.

Who is Trae Young's Fiancee?

Like Quavo told Taylor Rooks in an interview, 'Ice Trae' stays pretty chill. Other than attending Lou Williams' birthday party, he seems like a low-key public figure. However, he's always been proud of his girlfriend, now-fiancee.

For those who don't know, the lucky lady is Shelby Miller. The two sweethearts met at Oklahoma University in 2017 and have been together ever since. Young played on the OU basketball team, while Miller was a cheerleader.

Young and Miller have two french bulldogs named Normi and Lanta (get it, Norman and Atlanta). While Sports Illustrated still awaits comments from the two dogs on their owner's upcoming nuptials, we can only assume they are as excited as the rest of us.

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Trae Young Dunks on Reporter