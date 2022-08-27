Trae Young Attends James Harden's Star-Studded Birthday Party

Skip to main content
@kennethwynn_

Few, if any, NBA players have worked as hard as Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young this summer. Young took almost no time off after this disappointing end to the Eastern Conference Playoffs series against the Miami Heat.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen the All-NBA point guard working out with the best players in the league. But, perhaps even more important, Young has trained with Stephen Curry's shooting coach on multiple occasions.

At just 23 years old, Young is a bonafide star. Not many players earn invitations to private runs. Even fewer get included on the guest list for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party.

James Harden's Yacht Party

Only A-list celebrities were invited to Harden's birthday bash. Rappers Travis Scott and Future were in attendance. Harden's former teammate Kevin Durant made the trip to Florida for his longtime friend. Also, the entrepreneur and close friend of Harden, Michael Rubin, enjoyed the festivities.

We know that Young and Harden have battled on the court for years. But it is cool to see they are friends off the court. Besides sharing the Adidas connection, they probably have known each other since their Oklahoma City days over a decade ago.

The yacht party appeared relatively tame, except for a giant birthday cake getting thrown into the ocean. For those interested, you can find videos of the birthday bash on YouTube. Additionally, check out photographer Kenneth Wynn's Instagram account, who was able to document the festivities for all of us who were not invited.

