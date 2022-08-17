Trae Young & Clint Capela Work Out with Stars in Los Angeles

Not all summer workouts are equal. Yesterday is proof that there are levels to who is invited where during the NBA offseason. Atlanta Hawks teammates Trae Young and Clint Capela took part in a start-studded scrimmage in Los Angeles on August 16.

Other participants included Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson, and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.

Thanks to the photographer, Moving Pictures, fans got several great looks at the stars working out on Instagram.

The hoop session took place at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, California. The school is located near the border of West Hollywood in the Fairfax District. Not far from the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and the trendy Melrose Avenue.

This is far from the first time we have seen Young working out in Los Angeles. On August 12, the All-NBA point guard scrimmaged with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren.

However, this is the first time we have seen Young and Capela on the court together this summer. Hanging out with Quavo at a wedding does not count. Meanwhile, Young has scrimmaged with teammate John Collins twice and Dejounte Murray once.

August is the slowest month of the NBA calendar, but we can feel the energy picking up as we prepare for the upcoming season. Today at 3:00 p.m. Eastern the 2022-23 schedule drops. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Ten Biggest Celebrities to Attend Hawks Games in 2021-22 Season

Trae Young Discusses Luka, Ben Simmons, & Knicks Fans