Trae Young Praises Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Skip to main content
Trae Young Describes 'Chess Match' With Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Trae Young Describes 'Chess Match' With Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Game recognizes game.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Game recognizes game.

The NBA Playoffs are a totally different animal than the regular season. Teams become very familiar with their opponents in a best-of-seven series. Often times that familiarity breeds contempt, as we have seen with De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Lowry. However, sometimes it builds mutual respect.

In today's media availability, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young praised Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. Young said, "Obviously, we're down 0-2 in this series, but this has probably been my most fun and challenging series that I've been a part of so far because of just that - playing the chess match game with Coach Spo."

Spoelstra reciprocates the respect. After a regular season game on April 8, the veteran coach said:

"He is so skilled. I know everyone talks about that. But you saw the full arsenal of his skill level. His deep threes - even if you're switching, and doing things right, he can step right into that open gap in between the switch which so very few people can do that. He can do that. He can also crossover against that switch. He can take mismatches, get into the paint or you know, get your defense to overreact.

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) has a few words for the officials during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.

Trae Young has faced immense pressure this series.

For all the animosity and smack talk on social media, it's refreshing to hear an All-Star point guard and perennial Coach of the Year candidate praise each other. The chess match continues tomorrow night in Atlanta as the Hawks host the Heat. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Skip Bayless Calls Trae Young "Worse Than Westbrook"

Charles Barkley Believes in De'Andre Hunter

Watch Kyle Lowry Play Dirty Against De'Andre Hunter

Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.
News

Trae Young Praises Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

By Pat Benson25 seconds ago
Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounds per game from November 16 to December 16, 2021.
News

Clint Capela Out for Game Three in Atlanta

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Kevin Huerter Says Atlanta Hawks Will 'Come Out Fighting'

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being fouled by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Chances of Winning Series Against Miami Heat

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a three point shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Skip Bayless Says Trae Young Overrated, Worse Than Russell Westbrook

By Pat Benson7 hours ago
NBA on TNT host Charles Barkley praised Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter on April 19, 2022.
News

Charles Barkley's Believes in Hawks Forward De'Andre Hunter

By Pat BensonApr 20, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) confronts Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) after a play on the court resulting at a double technical foul for both players during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Watch Kyle Lowry Play Dirty Against De'Andre Hunter

By Pat BensonApr 20, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Four Major Takeaways from Hawks Loss to Heat

By Pat BensonApr 20, 2022