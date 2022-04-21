Trae Young Praises Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

The NBA Playoffs are a totally different animal than the regular season. Teams become very familiar with their opponents in a best-of-seven series. Often times that familiarity breeds contempt, as we have seen with De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Lowry. However, sometimes it builds mutual respect.

In today's media availability, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young praised Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. Young said, "Obviously, we're down 0-2 in this series, but this has probably been my most fun and challenging series that I've been a part of so far because of just that - playing the chess match game with Coach Spo."

Spoelstra reciprocates the respect. After a regular season game on April 8, the veteran coach said:

"He is so skilled. I know everyone talks about that. But you saw the full arsenal of his skill level. His deep threes - even if you're switching, and doing things right, he can step right into that open gap in between the switch which so very few people can do that. He can do that. He can also crossover against that switch. He can take mismatches, get into the paint or you know, get your defense to overreact.

Trae Young has faced immense pressure this series. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

For all the animosity and smack talk on social media, it's refreshing to hear an All-Star point guard and perennial Coach of the Year candidate praise each other. The chess match continues tomorrow night in Atlanta as the Hawks host the Heat. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Skip Bayless Calls Trae Young "Worse Than Westbrook"

Charles Barkley Believes in De'Andre Hunter