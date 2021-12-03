Trae Young Explains Origin Behind Number 11

Not only is Trae Young a phenomenal point guard. He's one of the most outspoken player's in the league. Young always gives a candid response, whether you're asking him about politics, referees, or something personal. Truly, it's refreshing to have a player speak so freely with the media.

So if you have ever wondered why he wears number 11, he will gladly tell you. As the NBA prepares for #NBAJerseyDay, the league released a video of Young explaining the history behind his number.

It's cool to hear that origin story on the number 11. I liked hearing that Young used to wear number 3. It makes sense. There are shades of Allen Iverson in his game. In fact, Iverson told Taylor Rooks in an interview that he didn't see any flaws in Young's game. Those are strong words from one of the best ever to do it.

Of course, we can't forget when Young wore number 8 to honor Kobe Bryant after his tragic passing on January 26, 2020. The fact that Young was even able to overcome his emotions and then ball out is beyond comprehension. 'Ice Trae' is one of a kind, and the NBA is better for having him in the league.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Leads the NBA in Activism, Philanthropy

Trae Young Helps Save Julius Jones

NBA 2K Updates Trae Young's Overall Rating

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!